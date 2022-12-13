ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantana, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wild941.com

Drake Listed As Possible Defense Witness In Upcoming Florida Murder Trial

Drake has been listed as possible witness in an upcoming murder trial. 4 men have been charged in the shooting death of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion. The defense for one of the four men charged in the murder case filed the list of 30 new possible witnesses this week. In 2018 Rapper XXXTentacion was shot outside of a Deerfield Beach motorcycle shop. He later died in a Fort Lauderdale hospital.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Local trivia game show now casting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines and weather from WPBF 25 News. If you consider yourself a news junkie, or a purveyor of odd and tall tales, this could be the opportunity for you. A new local trivia game is casting in West Palm Beach...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
travelexperta.com

Mexican Food the Rocco Taco Style – Romantic ‘Night’ Out

Eating out with our kids is one of those things that looks great on paper, but in reality, isn’t all that much fun. If you want to sit back and enjoy a drink and savor the meal, it’s best not to do it with a two-year-old that doesn’t eat anything and an eight year old that is bored and restless within seconds. So what’s the solution? Date Night! And we chose a restaurant in South Florida. And take a look at our Rocco Taco Review in Florida!
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Lotus Boca Raton Homeowners Sue Local Design Firm After Paying $100,000

Homeowners From Suburban Philly Say D&B Interior’s Work Is Incomplete. Won’t Pay Balance. D&B Filed Lien. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A suburban Philadelphia couple that owns a home in Boca Raton’s “Lotus” development is suing a local design firm, claiming that work is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
fortlauderdaleconnex.com

Top Places with Live Music in Fort Lauderdale

In southeast Florida, there's the charming city of Fort Lauderdale. It provides everything the more famous cities of the coast have to offer; only it does it in a more relaxing manner. Hedonism and relaxation are more dominant than all else in this city, and it's no wonder that it receives more and more tourists each year. When the night falls, locals and visitors alike hit the bars, and to be honest, there are pretty good ones to choose from. To assist you in having an epic night, here are the top places with live music in Fort Lauderdale that you can go to.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95

It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Cool front moving in bringing weather changes

A mix of sun and clouds in the forecast for Thursday. Wind: SSW 15-20 mph with higher gusts. Due to a persistent Northeast swell, an elevated rip current risk remains for beachgoers. Small craft advisory in effect for boaters. Seas 4-6 feet along the Palm Beach County Coast and 6-8...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
jupiterwarcry.com

Jupiter High School’s furry friend

Colby Nadeau, sophomore at Jupiter High, is prone to seizure activity. To help keep him safe Nadeau and his family went through an extensive process training a service dog to adopt, which he named Waffle. Waffle, the four-year-old golden retriever black lab mix, attends school with Nadeau every day and...
JUPITER, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address

PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Delray Medical Center Advances its Endovascular Program as the First Hospital in Florida to Acquire the AI-Powered Viz™ Vascular Suite

End-to-end platform tailored for the hospital’s vascular care team helps detect suspected vascular disease and improve patient outcomes. Delray Beach, FL – December 14, 2022— As a leader in vascular care, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in Florida to acquire the Viz Vascular Suite. This is a comprehensive software its vascular care team can use to detect disease, optimize workflow, and coordinate care. The Viz Vascular Suite uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect suspected pulmonary embolism, right/left ventricle dilation, aortic dissection, and abdominal aortic aneurysm[1] to facilitate informed and efficient treatment decisions.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A may be too popular for Boca Raton. The city council voted Tuesday to stop the company from opening a new location on Federal Highway. Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic. One resident said the amount of traffic that Chick-fil-A generates is unlike any other fast food drive-thru.
BOCA RATON, FL
denisesanger.com

Fun with Peanut Island Florida snorkeling.

What you need to know about Peanut Island Florida Snorkeling. Looking for a fun, affordable day trip from West Palm Beach? Peanut Island Tropical Park is the place to go!. Peanut Island is actually constructed from debris. What started as a 10 acre island is now 80 acres. Just a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy