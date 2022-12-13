Read full article on original website
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
WPTV
New golf league backed by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to build venue at Palm Beach State College
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A sports business co-founded by two Palm Beach County-based PGA Tour members is partnering with Palm Beach State College to build a venue for their new high-tech golf league. TMRW Sports, co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, announced plans Tuesday to construct a...
fox29.com
XXXTentacion murder: Rappers Drake, deceased member of Migos listed as possible witness in upcoming trial
FLORIDA - Multiple rappers, including Drake and all three members of the group Migos, have been added to the list of possible witnesses in the upcoming trial against one of the four men charged in the shooting death of South Florida rapper and social media sensation XXXTentacion. The defense for...
wild941.com
Drake Listed As Possible Defense Witness In Upcoming Florida Murder Trial
Drake has been listed as possible witness in an upcoming murder trial. 4 men have been charged in the shooting death of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion. The defense for one of the four men charged in the murder case filed the list of 30 new possible witnesses this week. In 2018 Rapper XXXTentacion was shot outside of a Deerfield Beach motorcycle shop. He later died in a Fort Lauderdale hospital.
fashionweekdaily.com
The Daily Front Row Fêted 110 Years Of Hamilton Jewelers With A Cocktail Soirée At The Colony
To help Worth Avenue mainstay Hamilton Jewelers blow out 110 candles on the cake, the Daily Front Row co-hosted a cocktail celebration with the fourth generation family-ran jewelry company at The Colony Hotel in sunny Palm Beach. The evening was hosted under the stars and twinkling lights at the ‘pink...
‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach
This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
WPBF News 25
Local trivia game show now casting in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines and weather from WPBF 25 News. If you consider yourself a news junkie, or a purveyor of odd and tall tales, this could be the opportunity for you. A new local trivia game is casting in West Palm Beach...
travelexperta.com
Mexican Food the Rocco Taco Style – Romantic ‘Night’ Out
Eating out with our kids is one of those things that looks great on paper, but in reality, isn’t all that much fun. If you want to sit back and enjoy a drink and savor the meal, it’s best not to do it with a two-year-old that doesn’t eat anything and an eight year old that is bored and restless within seconds. So what’s the solution? Date Night! And we chose a restaurant in South Florida. And take a look at our Rocco Taco Review in Florida!
Lotus Boca Raton Homeowners Sue Local Design Firm After Paying $100,000
Homeowners From Suburban Philly Say D&B Interior’s Work Is Incomplete. Won’t Pay Balance. D&B Filed Lien. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A suburban Philadelphia couple that owns a home in Boca Raton’s “Lotus” development is suing a local design firm, claiming that work is […]
WPBF News 25
South Florida realtors react after Fed hikes interest rate for seventh time this year
JUPITER, Fla. — Rob Thompson, owner of Waterfront Properties in Jupiter says Palm Beach County now more than ever is the place to be. "We have the real trifecta here. We have all the businesses moving here, we have no state income tax and we have the weather, this is paradise," Thompson said.
fortlauderdaleconnex.com
Top Places with Live Music in Fort Lauderdale
In southeast Florida, there's the charming city of Fort Lauderdale. It provides everything the more famous cities of the coast have to offer; only it does it in a more relaxing manner. Hedonism and relaxation are more dominant than all else in this city, and it's no wonder that it receives more and more tourists each year. When the night falls, locals and visitors alike hit the bars, and to be honest, there are pretty good ones to choose from. To assist you in having an epic night, here are the top places with live music in Fort Lauderdale that you can go to.
WESH
Coast Guard: 2 missing sailors who vanished en route to Florida rescued
The U.S. Coast Guard said it has found two sailors who went missing en route to Florida. According to an update from the USCG, Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, of New Jersey left Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, to sail for Jupiter, Florida. Officials say the 30-foot sailboat Atrevida...
‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95
It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
cw34.com
Cool front moving in bringing weather changes
A mix of sun and clouds in the forecast for Thursday. Wind: SSW 15-20 mph with higher gusts. Due to a persistent Northeast swell, an elevated rip current risk remains for beachgoers. Small craft advisory in effect for boaters. Seas 4-6 feet along the Palm Beach County Coast and 6-8...
jupiterwarcry.com
Jupiter High School’s furry friend
Colby Nadeau, sophomore at Jupiter High, is prone to seizure activity. To help keep him safe Nadeau and his family went through an extensive process training a service dog to adopt, which he named Waffle. Waffle, the four-year-old golden retriever black lab mix, attends school with Nadeau every day and...
COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address
PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
Broward New Times
Lawsuit: Palm Beach Schools Superintendent Demoted Official for Bashing Republicans on Twitter
A Palm Beach County School District employee alleges in a federal lawsuit that she was demoted after she criticized Republicans on social media and questioned the superintendent's decision to banish "The Genderbread Person," a school-board-approved sex education poster. "This is an action by Diana Fedderman, a career educator (27 years)...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Delray Medical Center Advances its Endovascular Program as the First Hospital in Florida to Acquire the AI-Powered Viz™ Vascular Suite
End-to-end platform tailored for the hospital’s vascular care team helps detect suspected vascular disease and improve patient outcomes. Delray Beach, FL – December 14, 2022— As a leader in vascular care, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in Florida to acquire the Viz Vascular Suite. This is a comprehensive software its vascular care team can use to detect disease, optimize workflow, and coordinate care. The Viz Vascular Suite uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect suspected pulmonary embolism, right/left ventricle dilation, aortic dissection, and abdominal aortic aneurysm[1] to facilitate informed and efficient treatment decisions.
iheart.com
Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A
Chick-fil-A may be too popular for Boca Raton. The city council voted Tuesday to stop the company from opening a new location on Federal Highway. Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic. One resident said the amount of traffic that Chick-fil-A generates is unlike any other fast food drive-thru.
denisesanger.com
Fun with Peanut Island Florida snorkeling.
What you need to know about Peanut Island Florida Snorkeling. Looking for a fun, affordable day trip from West Palm Beach? Peanut Island Tropical Park is the place to go!. Peanut Island is actually constructed from debris. What started as a 10 acre island is now 80 acres. Just a...
