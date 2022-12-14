Read full article on original website
Six Noles Reach Double Figures in Win Over Presbyterian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball was paced by six players in double figures on Thursday night in a 98-37 win over Presbyterian at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Freshman Ta’Niya Latson led FSU in the scoring column with 25 points, and fellow freshman Snoop Turnage punctuated...
Trey Cunningham Named the 2022 Bowerman Winner
AURORA, Colo. – Trey Cunningham had already solidified himself as one of the top hurdlers in collegiate history, but his name will forever be sketched into collegiate track and field history as he was named The Bowerman winner Thursday night. Cunningham is the second Seminole to win The Bowerman...
Nighswonger Named United Soccer Coaches Scholar Player of the Year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – United Soccer Coaches announced the association’s 2022 Women’s Scholar All-America Teams on Thursday afternoon. Jenna Nighswonger was named the organization’s Scholar Player of the Year, while also being named a First Team Scholar All-American and All-Region for the south region. Nighswonger graduated with...
Nighswonger Named Honda Award Finalist
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Jenna Nighswonger continues to be honored for her terrific senior season as she was named a Honda Sport Award Finalist as announced by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA). Nighswonger is joined by Tori Hansen of the University of North Carolina,...
