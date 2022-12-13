ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

247Sports

Kansas State commit Avery Johnson earns postseason ratings boost

After another sensational high school season at Maize High School, quarterback Avery Johnson is rising yet again in the latest Top247 rankings release. Formerly graded as a 94 prospect, our national scouts have now upgraded the Kansas State pledge to a 96 grade and boosted the talent 35 spots in the national rankings to 41st overall among the 2023 class. It's the latest in what's been a year and a half surge for the signal caller, once sitting all the way down at 236th in May of 2021.
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

December storms could turn severe

Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
KANSAS STATE
ncktoday.com

Pawnee Mental Health Opens New Youth Respite House in Concordia

Pawnee Mental Health in conjunction with the Concordia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, December 13th for the opening of their new Respite House. The respite house serves children and families in Cloud, Jewell, Mitchell, Republic, and Washington Counties. Respite services offer short-term support for primary...
CONCORDIA, KS
Hays Post

NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement

WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WESTMORELAND, KS
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas

Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Keystone Pipeline's Oil Spill In Kansas

T​he oil spill in northeastern Kansas began Dec. 7. It is the largest spill on the Keystone pipeline to date, and is larger than all previous spills on the pipeline combined. The rupture has reportedly been contained. T​he oil spill in northeastern Kansas that began Dec. 7 was the...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Yellowstone actor highlights World’s Largest Belt Buckle ahead of unveiling

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face on the hit T.V. show Yellowstone has highlighted a local attraction ahead of its unveiling. Visit Abilene and the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says it plans to unveil the World’s Largest Belt Buckle at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Grandstand on Pine St. - across from Royer Bandshell in Eisenhower Park.
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Crews extinguish accidental smoldering deck in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews quickly extinguished a smoldering deck in Manhattan which was found to be accidental. The Manhattan Fire Department says crews were called to the blaze just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 1832 Claflin Rd. When they arrived, they said they found a small smoldering fire on a deck of the apartment complex.
MANHATTAN, KS
ksal.com

Great Plains Getting New Leader

One of the largest employers in Salina will soon be under new leadership. Great Plains Manufacturing Tuesday announced that David Disberger will succeed Linda Salem in her role as President and CEO of the company following her semi-retirement on January 1st. A 36- year veteran of the industrial sector, Disberger...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Pellet gun possible used in east Salina window shooting

An 80-year-old man returned from a weekend away to find that someone had shot a front window at his home in east Salina. Sometime between Saturday and Monday, someone shot a small hole in the front glass of a residence in the 700 block of Victoria Heights Terrace, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It is possible that the shot came from a pellet gun, he said.
SALINA, KS
ncktoday.com

Concordia Fire & EMS Report for Thursday, December 15th

At 8:15 AM Medic-4 responded for a medical emergency. A patient was transported to North Central Kansas Medical Center. At 10:00 AM Medic-4 responded for a medical emergency. A patient was transported to North Central Kansas Medical Center. At 7:55 PM Medic-4 responded for a medical emergency. A patient was...
CONCORDIA, KS
WIBW

Changes coming to the parking garage in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Some changes are coming to the heart of Aggieville this January as the parking garage will no longer be free to the public. The maximum street parking time will go from three hours to two hours starting January 2nd. And then on the 17th of January, they’ll start charging people to use the parking garage. Adrienne Tucker, parking services manager for the city of Manhattan, said they need to recoup operating costs for the garage.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report December 15

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ADRIAN PATTON KEELING, 42, Topeka, Probation Violation, Bond $2,000. KELSEY MICHELLE ROOKSTOOL, 25, Junction City, Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Two Topekans arrested after drugs found in Jackson Co. traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were arrested after drugs were found during a Jackson Co. traffic stop and the passenger allegedly assaulted an officer. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Dec. 11, officials arrested Shawna J. Rogers, 34, and Thomas William Mangum, 59, both of Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS

