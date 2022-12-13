Read full article on original website
Related
ncktoday.com
Concordia Senior Michael Ashland Signs Letter of Intent to Play Football at Tabor College
Concordia High School Senior Lineman Michael Ashland signed a letter of intent on Tuesday, December 13th to play football for the Tabor College Bluejays in Hillsboro, Kansas. Ashland started on both sides of the ball for the Panthers, playing Defensive Tackle and Center. Ashland is thrilled to continue his playing...
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson earns postseason ratings boost
After another sensational high school season at Maize High School, quarterback Avery Johnson is rising yet again in the latest Top247 rankings release. Formerly graded as a 94 prospect, our national scouts have now upgraded the Kansas State pledge to a 96 grade and boosted the talent 35 spots in the national rankings to 41st overall among the 2023 class. It's the latest in what's been a year and a half surge for the signal caller, once sitting all the way down at 236th in May of 2021.
Wind advisory in effect for Ellsworth, Lincoln, McPherson, Saline counties
A wind advisory is in effect today for some counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. McPherson County. Saline County. Northwest winds at 20 to...
KAKE TV
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
ncktoday.com
Pawnee Mental Health Opens New Youth Respite House in Concordia
Pawnee Mental Health in conjunction with the Concordia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, December 13th for the opening of their new Respite House. The respite house serves children and families in Cloud, Jewell, Mitchell, Republic, and Washington Counties. Respite services offer short-term support for primary...
NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of Keystone Pipeline's Oil Spill In Kansas
The oil spill in northeastern Kansas began Dec. 7. It is the largest spill on the Keystone pipeline to date, and is larger than all previous spills on the pipeline combined. The rupture has reportedly been contained. The oil spill in northeastern Kansas that began Dec. 7 was the...
WIBW
Yellowstone actor highlights World’s Largest Belt Buckle ahead of unveiling
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face on the hit T.V. show Yellowstone has highlighted a local attraction ahead of its unveiling. Visit Abilene and the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says it plans to unveil the World’s Largest Belt Buckle at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Grandstand on Pine St. - across from Royer Bandshell in Eisenhower Park.
WIBW
Crews extinguish accidental smoldering deck in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews quickly extinguished a smoldering deck in Manhattan which was found to be accidental. The Manhattan Fire Department says crews were called to the blaze just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 1832 Claflin Rd. When they arrived, they said they found a small smoldering fire on a deck of the apartment complex.
ksal.com
Great Plains Getting New Leader
One of the largest employers in Salina will soon be under new leadership. Great Plains Manufacturing Tuesday announced that David Disberger will succeed Linda Salem in her role as President and CEO of the company following her semi-retirement on January 1st. A 36- year veteran of the industrial sector, Disberger...
Temporary road closure is announced in Geary County
Geary County Emergency Management is passing along information on construction on Lower McDowell Road east of Hwy 177 (Ramsour Road) was scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon and last approximately three days. Motorists should find an alternate route during this time.
Pellet gun possible used in east Salina window shooting
An 80-year-old man returned from a weekend away to find that someone had shot a front window at his home in east Salina. Sometime between Saturday and Monday, someone shot a small hole in the front glass of a residence in the 700 block of Victoria Heights Terrace, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It is possible that the shot came from a pellet gun, he said.
ncktoday.com
Concordia Fire & EMS Report for Thursday, December 15th
At 8:15 AM Medic-4 responded for a medical emergency. A patient was transported to North Central Kansas Medical Center. At 10:00 AM Medic-4 responded for a medical emergency. A patient was transported to North Central Kansas Medical Center. At 7:55 PM Medic-4 responded for a medical emergency. A patient was...
WIBW
Changes coming to the parking garage in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Some changes are coming to the heart of Aggieville this January as the parking garage will no longer be free to the public. The maximum street parking time will go from three hours to two hours starting January 2nd. And then on the 17th of January, they’ll start charging people to use the parking garage. Adrienne Tucker, parking services manager for the city of Manhattan, said they need to recoup operating costs for the garage.
Manhattan woman sentenced after killing man in crash
A woman from Manhattan was sentenced Monday, Dec. 12, for killing a man in a car crash in February of this year.
Surprise Surprise, Indigenous Water Protectors Have Been Proven Right Again
In 2016, Indigenous activists known as water protectors protested the Dakota Access Pipeline, which was slated to cut through Standing Rock Sioux reservation. The water protectors argued that inevitable oil spills from the pipeline would poison the land’s water supply, and now a massive oil spill in Kansas has proven them right … again.
Riley County Arrest Report December 15
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ADRIAN PATTON KEELING, 42, Topeka, Probation Violation, Bond $2,000. KELSEY MICHELLE ROOKSTOOL, 25, Junction City, Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or...
WIBW
No injuries reported after shots fired at multiple Manhattan apartment buildings
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after shots were fired at multiple Manhattan apartment buildings over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 500 block of Augusta Way in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
WIBW
Two Topekans arrested after drugs found in Jackson Co. traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were arrested after drugs were found during a Jackson Co. traffic stop and the passenger allegedly assaulted an officer. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Dec. 11, officials arrested Shawna J. Rogers, 34, and Thomas William Mangum, 59, both of Topeka.
Comments / 0