California State

Related
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris

Governor Abbott buses migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisScreenshot from Twitter. As Vice President Kamala Harris was in Asia negotiating with world leaders, Texas Governor Greg Abbott bussed another bus of migrants to her home. A busload of 50 migrants arrived in Washington, D.C. at the doorsteps of the vice president’s home.
TEXAS STATE
MilitaryTimes

Retired officer guilty for entering Senate in military gear on Jan. 6

A Texas Air Force veteran was convicted in federal court this week after he entered the Senate chamber wearing military gear during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, from Grapevine, Texas, was found...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Washington Examiner

Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost says he was denied apartment in pricey DC

Renting an apartment in Washington, D.C., is not an easy feat, even for a member of Congress, incoming House member Maxwell Frost (D-FL) learned Thursday. Frost, who was elected in Florida as the youngest incoming member of the House of Representatives during the midterm elections, said he was recently denied an apartment in the country's capital despite being told he would be approved.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Oklahoman

Inhofe donating official papers to OSU

Retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, the longest-serving senator in Oklahoma history, will donate his official papers to Oklahoma State University, Inhofe announced on Wednesday. Inhofe, a Republican who is retiring early next month after 28 years in the U.S. Senate, said OSU will be the official repository for his papers and other items from his time in public office.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

White landowners in Hawaii imported Russian workers in the early 1900s, to dilute the labor power of Asians in the islands

On Feb. 19, 1906, the mail steamer China pulled into the harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. It had made the voyage from San Pedro, California, many times before, but this trip made front-page news. Local newspapers heralded the arrival of “one hundred and ten white men, women and children, the vanguard of what promises to be an influx of settlers for the Hawaiian Islands.” A reporter from the Hawaiian Gazette recorded that they “looked to be a healthy, moral, God-fearing people.” By contrast, in 1856, some of the first Chinese contract laborers to work in Hawaii had been described as a...
HAWAII STATE

