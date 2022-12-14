World First: New Tech AllowsUV light-regulated release of biomolecules and drugs

Read full article on original website
Related
jewishbusinessnews.com
drone that could save bats from wind turbine blades
A new study by Tel Aviv University and the University of Haifa offers an original solution to the biological challenge of wind turbine operation and helps prevent harm caused to flying animals, in particular bats. According to the researchers, every year, wind turbines around the world kill millions of bats and other animals who fly into the turbine’s blades.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Nano Dimension Stops Own CEO in Takeover Bid
Nano Dimension, an Israeli company in 3D printed electronics, will not be taken over by its CEO Yoav Stern. The company’s shareholders on Thursday rejected a bid by Stern to have Nano Dimension, which is traded on the NASDAQ, reprice his stock option, reported Calcalist. Stern wanted to lower...
Comments / 0