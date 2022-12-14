Read full article on original website
Nano Dimension Stops Own CEO in Takeover Bid
Nano Dimension, an Israeli company in 3D printed electronics, will not be taken over by its CEO Yoav Stern. The company’s shareholders on Thursday rejected a bid by Stern to have Nano Dimension, which is traded on the NASDAQ, reprice his stock option, reported Calcalist. Stern wanted to lower...
Illusive Networks Sold to America’s Proofpoint Inc.
Illusive Networks, an Israeli cyber defense startup, has been acquired by Proofpoint Inc., an American cybersecurity and compliance company. Terms of the acquisition have not been revealed. Founded in 2014, lllusive says that the company’s system continuously discovers and automatically remediates privileged identity risks that are exploited in all ransomware...
