Defiance Police responds to a solo crash on East River Drive…east of Carpenter Road. The driver took off on foot and then ran into the Maumee River…then swam over to Preston Island. With the assistance of the Defiance Fire Department and private citizens with a boat, officers were able to get to the island and take the driver into custody…identified as a 16-year-old juvenile from Deshler…taken to Defiance Regional Medical Center for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.

DEFIANCE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO