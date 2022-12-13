Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools issues health advisory amid rise in student, staff illnesses
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools released a health advisory on Thursday as many of its schools are experiencing a rise in illnesses among staff and students. In an email written to the school community, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift and executive director of Student and School Health Jenna Bacolor shared that absences among students and staff have increased as a result.
wlen.com
Frank Dick and Lenawee Community Foundation Recognized by ProMedica for Philanthropy
Lenawee County, MI – ProMedica has announced that there are two Lenawee area recipients of the ProMedica Foundation 2022 Philanthropy Awards. ProMedica’s Philanthropist of the Year was posthumously awarded to Frank Dick. The ProMedica Philanthropist of the Year Award is given to individuals or couples who set a standard of excellence in the health and well-being in the community.
Local family raising money for new van for daughter with disabilities
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — In November, the Gallup family's van was stolen while at a concert in Detroit. Since then, Detroit Police located the van severely damaged, along with thousands of dollars in medical equipment. The van was essential to the Gallup family, from Northwood, who needed it to transport...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG school parents asked to help slow the spread of sickness as student absences increase
Bowling Green Superintendent Francis Scruci sent out an email Monday enlisting the help of parents and guardians to help slow the spread of illnesses that are becoming prevalent in the district. An increase in students absences have been recorded the past two school days. So Scruci sent home the following...
United Way of Hancock County relaunching tax assistance program
FINDLAY, Ohio — It's been gone for a few years now, but the United Way of Hancock County is bringing back a program it says is vital in helping people file their taxes: the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. The VITA program was shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
13abc.com
TikTok trend adds to Diabetes medication shortage across U.S
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -From dancing trends to exercise routines, social media can play a positive role in people’s lives. However, recently, some influencers are crossing the line, promoting unqualified medical advice. The United States has been experiencing a shortage of the Diabetes drug, Ozempic, due to a current trend...
‘He walked the walk’: University of Michigan physician lived a life of service
ANN ARBOR, MI - Dr. Andrew Zweifler cared about people in ways big and small. There was the time about 10 years ago when a drunk college student who forgot where he lived accidentally barged into Zweifler’s Ann Arbor home on a cold winter night, said his son John.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Receives “Life Saving Award”
Adrian, MI – A Sergeant with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was recognized with the ‘Life Saving Award’ at the Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday in Adrian. On October 28th of this year, Sergeant Casey Opsal was dispatched to assist Madison Township with a stabbing victim. Opsal administered first aid to the victim, and stayed with them until medical personnel arrived on scene.
13abc.com
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The families of 16-year-old Kemarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the two young men to come home safely. The boys were last seen on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park. " I just want my baby home,” says Kenyotta Reynolds, Kyshawn’s mother....
Henry County Humane Society facilities damaged, fundraiser for renovations happening Friday
NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Henry County Humane Society is no stranger to weathering storms when it comes to its facilities and funding for its non-profit animal shelter operations. But this time, a literal storm has created a desperate need. The building that houses the no-kill animal shelter has faced...
13abc.com
Small Wood County town makes its mark on the world thanks to the most famous reindeer of all
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but the most famous reindeer of all keeps a small Wood County town very busy this time of year. Rudolph, Ohio has a population of fewer than 500 people. But during the month of December, people come there from all over.
utoledo.edu
UTMC Supervisor, Longtime Nurse Completes Degree
Todd Stec knows what it’s like to balance working full time and taking classes. After years of working in nursing, Stec went back to school to complete his bachelor’s degree in nursing. Now, he will celebrate finishing his final class — and earning his degree — at Commencement...
13abc.com
Online map shows locations of homes with synchronized dancing light displays
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ready for some free family fun? Pull up the map and jump in the car. It’s a scavenger hunt across the Toledo area to find your favorite dancing Christmas lights. “We go in the car. We get our PJs on, and we drive around,” said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for missing Monroe man with early-onset dementia
MONROE, Mich. – Police want help locating a missing Monroe man who has early-onset dementia. Dennis Bakker was last seen on Dec. 6, when he drove away from his home in a silver 2012 Dodge Ram with Michigan license plate number MRF0T0. According to police, Bakker has several medical...
13abc.com
Toledo bishop calls council plan to provide transportation for abortion ‘outrageous’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Diocese took a stand against a proposed city ordinance that would provide funds to transport women looking for abortions out of state, due to stricter laws in Ohio. “Using funds allocated for COVID recovery to enable the taking of innocent lives and the harming...
13abc.com
Bowling Green City Schools closing Friday due to student, staff illness
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools will be closed on Friday because so many students and staff members are sick. According to a message to families from district leaders, the school system hopes to slow the spread of illness among the BG City Schools community by closing school on Friday Dec. 16. The move gives custodial staff a chance to do a deep clean of all the buildings.
Staff illnesses close Ann Arbor’s Burns Park Elementary Thursday, Dec. 15
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Burns Park Elelmentary School is closed Thursday, Dec. 15, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said the school was unable to ensure sufficient staffing for the day, causing the district to cancel classes and all before and after school activities. There will be no remote instruction.
13abc.com
Area hospitals going in and out of EMS Bypass in recent weeks
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Area hospitals were forced to enter EMS bypass multiple times last week. EMS Bypass occurs when hospitals opt to close their doors to EMS traffic, including basic life support − BLS −, advanced life support −ALS − or both. When in EMS Bypass, EMS traffic is redirected to the next closest hospital.
themirrornewspaper.com
Monclova Plans, Projects Set For 2023 And Beyond
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — For longtime residents, the changes in Monclova Township over the past few decades have been significant – new housing developments, businesses and park improvements, to name a few. With construction of a new I-475/US 20A interchange, a possible sewer line through...
WLWT 5
Puppies abandoned in the cold outside Ohio shelter up for adoption
MAUMEE, Ohio — Puppies who were abandoned in the cold at an Ohio animal shelter are up for adoption. The Toledo Humane Society said the litter was abandoned in the shelter's play yard where staff found them freezing cold. "We understand that it can be frustrating to have nowhere...
Comments / 0