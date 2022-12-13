ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools issues health advisory amid rise in student, staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools released a health advisory on Thursday as many of its schools are experiencing a rise in illnesses among staff and students. In an email written to the school community, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift and executive director of Student and School Health Jenna Bacolor shared that absences among students and staff have increased as a result.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wlen.com

Frank Dick and Lenawee Community Foundation Recognized by ProMedica for Philanthropy

Lenawee County, MI – ProMedica has announced that there are two Lenawee area recipients of the ProMedica Foundation 2022 Philanthropy Awards. ProMedica’s Philanthropist of the Year was posthumously awarded to Frank Dick. The ProMedica Philanthropist of the Year Award is given to individuals or couples who set a standard of excellence in the health and well-being in the community.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

BG school parents asked to help slow the spread of sickness as student absences increase

Bowling Green Superintendent Francis Scruci sent out an email Monday enlisting the help of parents and guardians to help slow the spread of illnesses that are becoming prevalent in the district. An increase in students absences have been recorded the past two school days. So Scruci sent home the following...
13abc.com

TikTok trend adds to Diabetes medication shortage across U.S

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -From dancing trends to exercise routines, social media can play a positive role in people’s lives. However, recently, some influencers are crossing the line, promoting unqualified medical advice. The United States has been experiencing a shortage of the Diabetes drug, Ozempic, due to a current trend...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Receives “Life Saving Award”

Adrian, MI – A Sergeant with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was recognized with the ‘Life Saving Award’ at the Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday in Adrian. On October 28th of this year, Sergeant Casey Opsal was dispatched to assist Madison Township with a stabbing victim. Opsal administered first aid to the victim, and stayed with them until medical personnel arrived on scene.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The families of 16-year-old Kemarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the two young men to come home safely. The boys were last seen on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park. " I just want my baby home,” says Kenyotta Reynolds, Kyshawn’s mother....
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

UTMC Supervisor, Longtime Nurse Completes Degree

Todd Stec knows what it’s like to balance working full time and taking classes. After years of working in nursing, Stec went back to school to complete his bachelor’s degree in nursing. Now, he will celebrate finishing his final class — and earning his degree — at Commencement...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for missing Monroe man with early-onset dementia

MONROE, Mich. – Police want help locating a missing Monroe man who has early-onset dementia. Dennis Bakker was last seen on Dec. 6, when he drove away from his home in a silver 2012 Dodge Ram with Michigan license plate number MRF0T0. According to police, Bakker has several medical...
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

Bowling Green City Schools closing Friday due to student, staff illness

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools will be closed on Friday because so many students and staff members are sick. According to a message to families from district leaders, the school system hopes to slow the spread of illness among the BG City Schools community by closing school on Friday Dec. 16. The move gives custodial staff a chance to do a deep clean of all the buildings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Staff illnesses close Ann Arbor’s Burns Park Elementary Thursday, Dec. 15

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Burns Park Elelmentary School is closed Thursday, Dec. 15, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said the school was unable to ensure sufficient staffing for the day, causing the district to cancel classes and all before and after school activities. There will be no remote instruction.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

Area hospitals going in and out of EMS Bypass in recent weeks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Area hospitals were forced to enter EMS bypass multiple times last week. EMS Bypass occurs when hospitals opt to close their doors to EMS traffic, including basic life support − BLS −, advanced life support −ALS − or both. When in EMS Bypass, EMS traffic is redirected to the next closest hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Monclova Plans, Projects Set For 2023 And Beyond

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — For longtime residents, the changes in Monclova Township over the past few decades have been significant – new housing developments, businesses and park improvements, to name a few. With construction of a new I-475/US 20A interchange, a possible sewer line through...
MONCLOVA, OH
WLWT 5

Puppies abandoned in the cold outside Ohio shelter up for adoption

MAUMEE, Ohio — Puppies who were abandoned in the cold at an Ohio animal shelter are up for adoption. The Toledo Humane Society said the litter was abandoned in the shelter's play yard where staff found them freezing cold. "We understand that it can be frustrating to have nowhere...
TOLEDO, OH

