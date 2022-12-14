Read full article on original website
Related
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Paris Hilton’s Husband Carter Reum Is a Catch! See His Net Worth, Job and More
A match made in heaven! Paris Hilton’s husband, Carter Milliken Reum, is a total catch. The entrepreneur and reality star got engaged in February 2021 before tying the knot on November 11, 2021....
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
Drake Creates Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring Diamonds for All the Times He Thought About Proposing
The necklace, called "Previous Engagements," includes 351.38 carats of diamonds and is mounted in 18k white gold Drake is remembering his past loves. The singer's latest piece of jewelry, titled 'Previous Engagements,' features 351.38 carats in diamonds. The bling – which includes 42 engagement ring diamonds from engagements he "never did" – was unveiled Tuesday on jeweler Alex Moss's Instagram. RELATED: Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo Honoring His Mother Sandi Graham — See the Reveal RELATED: Drake's Son Adonis Snacks on Skittles While Watching Raptors Game...
TODAY.com
Priyanka Chopra's new pic of baby Malti is so cute we can hardly stand it
Priyanka Chopra is enjoying time with her baby girl, Malti Marie. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Chopra, 40, shared a sweet photo fn her daughter resting in what appeared to be a car seat on her Instagram stories. In the adorable snap, Malti wore a pink hat, which covered half her...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Meghan Markle said she wasn't treated like a Black woman until she went to the UK where it was made an 'issue'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have said that racism in the UK is a large part of the reason they chose to step away from royal life.
Rihanna reveals her baby for the first time in a TikTok video showing the two enjoying a playful mother-son car ride
Rihanna shared her first TikTok video on Saturday where she filmed her infant son cooing while strapped in a car seat.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
Knifed Up: Draya Michele Opens Up About Reverse Tummy Tuck To ‘Remove Loose Skin’ From Her Mint Swim Stomach
Bangin’ baaaawdied Draya Michele is opening up about undergoing a surgical procedure to upgrade her already sinewy stomach. As previously reported the Mint Swim CEO has stood firm against rumors of plastic surgery since folks began to speculate she went under the knife in 2019. For the record. I’ve never had lipo suction, s curve, […]
Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
musictimes.com
Jay-Z Net Worth: Billionaire Status in Danger? Rapper Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit after Bacardi Rejects Buyout Offer
Jay-Z and Bacardi partnered up for cognac D'Usse back in 2012, but it appears that the partnership has now soured, and allegations have been thrown around. As per recent developments in Jay-Z and Bacardi's feud, the rapper offered to buy out the liquor company for $1.5 billion, but his offer was rejected-which has caused him to raise an eyebrow.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 'With Open Arms' If Princess Becomes Pregnant, Spills Source
Adding a new member to the royal brood? Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy with their family-of-5 — but expanding their pack to six wouldn't hurt! "They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms," an insider squealed to a news publication.And while they would love another bun in the oven, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be holding their breaths. “Kate and William are going with the flow...
How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade
Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
Delish
King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences
King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
King Charles’ Friend Says Meghan Markle May Have Thought She Was Always Going to Be ‘Driven Around in a Golden Coach’ After ‘Grand Wedding’
King Charles' friend opined that perhaps after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assumed she was just going to be "driven around in a golden coach."
Comments / 0