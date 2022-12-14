ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
People

Drake Creates Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring Diamonds for All the Times He Thought About Proposing

The necklace, called "Previous Engagements," includes 351.38 carats of diamonds and is mounted in 18k white gold Drake is remembering his past loves.  The singer's latest piece of jewelry, titled 'Previous Engagements,' features 351.38 carats in diamonds.  The bling – which includes 42 engagement ring diamonds from engagements he "never did" – was unveiled Tuesday on jeweler Alex Moss's Instagram.   RELATED: Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo Honoring His Mother Sandi Graham — See the Reveal RELATED: Drake's Son Adonis Snacks on Skittles While Watching Raptors Game...
TODAY.com

Priyanka Chopra's new pic of baby Malti is so cute we can hardly stand it

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying time with her baby girl, Malti Marie. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Chopra, 40, shared a sweet photo fn her daughter resting in what appeared to be a car seat on her Instagram stories. In the adorable snap, Malti wore a pink hat, which covered half her...
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
Decider.com

Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 'With Open Arms' If Princess Becomes Pregnant, Spills Source

Adding a new member to the royal brood? Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy with their family-of-5 — but expanding their pack to six wouldn't hurt! "They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms," an insider squealed to a news publication.And while they would love another bun in the oven, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be holding their breaths. “Kate and William are going with the flow...
E! News

How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe

Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
Page Six

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade

Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
Delish

King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences

King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).

