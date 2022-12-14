Today's Wordle 543 answer and hint for Wednesday, December 14

Need a hand with today's Wordle? Then you're in the right place. You'll find everything from guides and archives to helpful clues and daily hints just below, and if you need the answer to the December 14 (543) for your win streak's sake then that's only a scroll or click away too.

A steady drip of yellows led the way today, although it was less of a confident stroll towards today's answer and more a cautious tiptoe with many misunderstandings and wrong turns along the way. It doesn't matter too much—a win on the final guess is still a win.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, December 14

The word you need to find today is the one used to describe the typical or ordinary. The normal choice: the breakfast cereal you pick every day, the route you always walk to work. One of today's vowels is used twice.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 543 answer?

Five greens, coming up. The answer to the December 14 (543) Wordle is USUAL .

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 13: SPOKE

SPOKE December 12: APPLY

APPLY December 11: NAIVE

NAIVE December 10: KNOCK

KNOCK December 9: BRAID

BRAID December 8: INFER

INFER December 7: JOUST

JOUST December 6: AMBER

AMBER December 5: WOKEN

WOKEN December 4: ADORE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle , as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle , refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures . Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.