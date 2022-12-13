ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Sam Bankman-Fried's parents were at his hearing in the Bahamas, and his mother laughed during the proceedings, report says

By Sindhu Sundar
 5 days ago
Comments / 176

empath
4d ago

So he’s a mamas boy that got caught doing dirty deeds and his mommy is laughing. Being raised to believe you are above others is exactly what’s going to bring him down. Then mommy can laugh some more.

Reply(6)
110
Cheri Monroe
3d ago

Let's see if she's laughing when she's charged as an accomplice shall we. His parents were nose deep into this scam also.

Reply(2)
138
1stFASTOorahh
3d ago

They should be arresting all the politicians from both sides he has been buying influence with. Especially those who have refused to give back the money he stole.

Reply(3)
32
