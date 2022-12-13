Read full article on original website
Related
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
Angry passengers blockaded a terminal after spending a night in the airport because they weren't allowed to leave
About 40 passengers on a Brussels Airlines flight didn't have Belgian visas, meaning they could not go to a hotel – unlike their fellow travelers.
Two British pilots died after losing control of their aircraft as it entered cloudy conditions over the Channel which neither were qualified to fly in
Two British pilots were killed after losing control of their aircraft as it flew into a cloud - which neither were qualified to fly in. Retired Castle Vale garage boss Brian Statham, 69 was in a private craft which hit the water with a 'high rate of descent', an official report into the tragedy said yesterday.
BBC
Air passengers told to expect 'serious disruption'
People face "serious disruption" at UK airports over Christmas due to planned strikes by border staff, the home secretary has warned. Suella Braverman said people should "think carefully" about their plans as "they may well be impacted". Staff at six airports will stage walkouts from 23 December to Boxing Day...
Buses Shouldn’t Be Free
The library is free; parks are free; no one has to pay for police or firefighters to show up at their door. So why not make transit free? This week, Washington, D.C.’s city council asked and answered that question by voting unanimously to eliminate payments for riding the bus. If the decision is enacted, the nation’s capital will be the largest American city to make all rides free rides.
Japan approves biggest military buildup since second world war amid China fears
Japan has approved its biggest military buildup since the second world war, warning that China poses the “greatest strategic challenge ever” and outlining plans to develop a counterstrike capability funded by record defence spending. The plans, announced by the government on Friday, reflect growing alarm over a more...
travelnoire.com
France Bans Domestic Flights In Areas With A Train Alternative To Cut Down On Carbon Emissions
France is on a mission to cut down on carbon emissions through travel. The European country is banning domestic flights in areas with a train alternative. The decision, approved by the European Commission, applies to routes with a train that takes less than two and a half hours to get to your destination.
Germany: Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, releases flood of fish
BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday. Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT). Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured. Mayor Franziska Giffey said the incident had unleashed a “veritable tsunami” of water but the early morning timing had prevented far more injuries. “Despite all the destruction, we were still very lucky,” she said. “We would have had terrible human damage” had the aquarium burst even an hour later, once more people were awake and in the hotel and the surrounding area, she said.
Fed Up With Air Travel, Americans Are Choosing to Drive Instead of Fly
Most Americans traveling for Thanksgiving are driving
Flying without wings: The world's fastest trains
High-speed trains offer greener alternatives to short-haul flights. From China's floating Maglev trains to France's border busting TGVs, these are the fastest railway services you can ride today.
Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer
An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
Angry passengers block terminal after being ‘stranded’ at Brussels Airport
Angry passengers were spotted blocking access to a terminal at Brussels Airport on Thursday (8 December), after their flight was diverted back to its departure point.The incident occurred after Brussels Airlines flight SN369 to Douala, Cameroon was forced to divert back to Brussels after a technical issue was detected 30 minutes into the journey.After circling the airport for nearly three hours to burn off fuel, the flight was able to land at Brussels Airport some four hours after its initial departure.Many passengers found themselves stranded, with no replacement flight in sight and unable to enter the country, aviation blog...
WATCH: Lightning Strikes Moving Car, Entire Town Comes to Lend a Hand
Lending a helping hand. A driver is learning the importance of community after their vehicle was struck by lightning, which caused an entire town to come help them. “Lightning bolt strikes moving car and the entire town comes to the rescue,” the video caption reads on Twitter. The video shows a car driving through a thunderstorm when it was hit by lightning. The vehicle then pulls over to assess the damage and during the process, the town that the driver was going through quickly came to assist them.
trainsandtravel.com
Six Reasons to Pick Train over Plane.
I’ve spent thousands of hours in airplanes. In fact, on one trip, I literally flew around the world. And I have more than enough miles on long-distance trains to speak with some authority on the differences between those two modes of travel. The next time you travel, consider what...
Climate activists protest at German airports, disrupting air traffic in Munich
Climate activists in Germany briefly disrupted traffic at the Munich airport and entered the grounds of the Berlin airport to protest the impact of air travel.
Flight attendants share their air travel secrets
As Thanksgiving kicks off the annual air travel scramble, veteran cabin crew share some of their tips and tricks for handling holiday travel and share what they really think of passengers.
Climate activists glue themselves to airport tarmac in Berlin and Munich
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Climate activists took their protest against cheap air travel to two of Germany's largest airports on Thursday, with some gluing themselves to the tarmac in Munich and Berlin.
BBC
Mumbai AQI: Air in India's financial capital getting worse than smog-filled Delhi
India's financial capital Mumbai has been witnessing "very poor" air quality in recent days. It's capital Delhi that usually makes headlines for having dangerous levels of air pollution during the winter months. But Mumbai, which has a vast coastline and is considered to have better air quality, overtook Delhi pollution...
Airlines Are Finally Getting Serious About Contrails. What Are They?
Airplane contrail clouds, long the subject of conspiracy theories, are believed to be an environmental problem.
Union leader urges troops not to ‘strike break’ ahead of airports walkout
A union leader has urged troops not to “strike break” as industrial action hits airports, hospitals, ambulances and ferries over the Christmas period.Mark Serwotka of the PCS union revealed he has written to the head of the armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin warning it would be an “outrage” if government ministers sent the military in to do jobs like passport checks at the borders.His call came as the general secretaries of the TUC and the Unison public sector union demanded a face to face meeting with chancellor Jeremy Hunt for “meaningful” talks on pay to avert industrial action.In...
Comments / 0