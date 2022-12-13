ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Air passengers told to expect 'serious disruption'

People face "serious disruption" at UK airports over Christmas due to planned strikes by border staff, the home secretary has warned. Suella Braverman said people should "think carefully" about their plans as "they may well be impacted". Staff at six airports will stage walkouts from 23 December to Boxing Day...
The Atlantic

Buses Shouldn’t Be Free

The library is free; parks are free; no one has to pay for police or firefighters to show up at their door. So why not make transit free? This week, Washington, D.C.’s city council asked and answered that question by voting unanimously to eliminate payments for riding the bus. If the decision is enacted, the nation’s capital will be the largest American city to make all rides free rides.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Germany: Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, releases flood of fish

BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday. Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT). Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured. Mayor Franziska Giffey said the incident had unleashed a “veritable tsunami” of water but the early morning timing had prevented far more injuries. “Despite all the destruction, we were still very lucky,” she said. “We would have had terrible human damage” had the aquarium burst even an hour later, once more people were awake and in the hotel and the surrounding area, she said.
CNN

Flying without wings: The world's fastest trains

High-speed trains offer greener alternatives to short-haul flights. From China's floating Maglev trains to France's border busting TGVs, these are the fastest railway services you can ride today.
The Independent

Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer

An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
The Independent

Angry passengers block terminal after being ‘stranded’ at Brussels Airport

Angry passengers were spotted blocking access to a terminal at Brussels Airport on Thursday (8 December), after their flight was diverted back to its departure point.The incident occurred after Brussels Airlines flight SN369 to Douala, Cameroon was forced to divert back to Brussels after a technical issue was detected 30 minutes into the journey.After circling the airport for nearly three hours to burn off fuel, the flight was able to land at Brussels Airport some four hours after its initial departure.Many passengers found themselves stranded, with no replacement flight in sight and unable to enter the country, aviation blog...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Lightning Strikes Moving Car, Entire Town Comes to Lend a Hand

Lending a helping hand. A driver is learning the importance of community after their vehicle was struck by lightning, which caused an entire town to come help them. “Lightning bolt strikes moving car and the entire town comes to the rescue,” the video caption reads on Twitter. The video shows a car driving through a thunderstorm when it was hit by lightning. The vehicle then pulls over to assess the damage and during the process, the town that the driver was going through quickly came to assist them.
trainsandtravel.com

Six Reasons to Pick Train over Plane.

I’ve spent thousands of hours in airplanes. In fact, on one trip, I literally flew around the world. And I have more than enough miles on long-distance trains to speak with some authority on the differences between those two modes of travel. The next time you travel, consider what...
OREGON STATE
CNN

Flight attendants share their air travel secrets

As Thanksgiving kicks off the annual air travel scramble, veteran cabin crew share some of their tips and tricks for handling holiday travel and share what they really think of passengers.
BBC

Mumbai AQI: Air in India's financial capital getting worse than smog-filled Delhi

India's financial capital Mumbai has been witnessing "very poor" air quality in recent days. It's capital Delhi that usually makes headlines for having dangerous levels of air pollution during the winter months. But Mumbai, which has a vast coastline and is considered to have better air quality, overtook Delhi pollution...
The Independent

Union leader urges troops not to ‘strike break’ ahead of airports walkout

A union leader has urged troops not to “strike break” as industrial action hits airports, hospitals, ambulances and ferries over the Christmas period.Mark Serwotka of the PCS union revealed he has written to the head of the armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin warning it would be an “outrage” if government ministers sent the military in to do jobs like passport checks at the borders.His call came as the general secretaries of the TUC and the Unison public sector union demanded a face to face meeting with chancellor Jeremy Hunt for “meaningful” talks on pay to avert industrial action.In...

