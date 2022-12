The City of Johnston has declared a snow ordinance (snow parking ban) effective Friday, Dec. 16 at midnight until Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5:00 p.m. During this time, no parking is allowed on city streets. Public Works crews will begin clearing residential streets around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. If you park on the street, you could receive a ticket.

