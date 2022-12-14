Read full article on original website
AEW Rampage Results – December 16, 2022
We’re almost done with the year and the interesting point here came from Tony Khan, who promised to put in some more effort on this show. I’m not sure what that is going to mean, but the card certainly does look to be a bit bigger than usual. That might not last beyond a week or two, but I’ll take what I can get. Let’s get to it.
WATCH: SmackDown Mystery Attacker Revealed Backstage
The quick reveal. There are certain angles in wrestling that come up every so often and will work pretty much every time. One of the best is a mystery, as it gives the fans a reason to keep watching to see where things are going. However, there are also instances where the reveal is given very quickly, which was the situation this week as the mystery lasted about an hour.
RUMOR KILLER On Chris Jericho And Sasha Banks’ New Japan Payoffs
He would know. There are a lot of wrestlers in the professional wrestling industry, but one of the most important parts of the industry is the first word: professional. These wrestlers are out there competing for money and the more successful they have been in their careers, the more money they are going to make. Now one wrestler is setting the record straight, or at least straighter, on some of his pay issues.
Back Soon: AEW Star Reveals Recent Surgery
You won’t be seeing him for a bit. There are a lot of different dimensions to wrestling, but at the end of the day, it is a physical sport that can cause a lot of damage to the wrestlers themselves. You never know when you might see someone get injured and be put on the shelf. Sometimes wrestlers need to get a piece of themselves fixed up and that seems to have taken place again.
Opinion: AEW’s Future Should NOT Involve ex-WWE Talent
Last week on Dynamite, MJF and Ricky Starks had a match that tore the house down. The storytelling was fantastic, the action was great, and the build up leading into the match made me very emotionally interested to see what was going to happen. This was Starks’ breakout match, and I hope it leads to him being a main event player in AEW for a long time.
You Can See Him: John Cena Set For Huge Tag Match On December 30 SmackDown
There is no one like him. While he might not always be the most popular star in WWE, there are very few names in the history of the wrestling industry to reach the level of John Cena. Over a long, distinguished career, Cena became the face of WWE and helped carry it for several years. While Cena has mainly moved on to Hollywood, his appearances still mean a lot. Now we know what is next for him.
Yes So Fast: Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Return Status
Welcome back. Injuries are a terrible thing to see in wrestling, as they can leave someone on the shelf for a long time to come. The only good thing about an injury is that most of the time, a wrestler is able to get back in the ring. That leads to a guessing game about when they will return, and now we know when one of the bigger WWE stars will be returning to the ring.
Impact Wrestling Results – December 15, 2022
Location: Charles F. Dodge City Center, Pembroke Pines, Florida. We are less than a month away from Hard To Kill and the title situations are rather interesting. We have the Major Brothers coming after the Tag Team Titles, Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James set for a title vs. career match and Josh Alexander defending against Bully Ray. That’s a lot to build towards so let’s get to it.
Jake “The Snake” Roberts: “I Chose Drugs and Alcohol Over a Family”
Jake “The Snake” Roberts was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report where he discussed a number of topics. Among them were almost dying due to drugs and alcohol, becoming sober and who helped him along the way, joining AEW, and more. Below are some questions, along with “The Snake”‘s...
SPOILERS: WWE Smackdown Live TV Taping Results For 12/23/22
The following are spoilers for the December 23, 2022 edition of Smackdown, which was taped in Chicago last evening:. Raquel Rodriguez won a gauntlet match to become the number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s title. Xia Li beat Emma and Tegan Nox. Raquel defeated Li, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville to win the match. Shayna Baszler came out as a surprise entrant, but Rodriguez defeated her as well.
Her Too: Here Is Naomi’s Current Situation With WWE
What about her? Back in May, Sasha Banks walked out on WWE over issues with her creative direction and never returned to the company. While there were rumors of a return for several months, Banks ultimately went on to be announced for an appearance at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom. That is a big story, but Banks did not leave WWE alone. What about the woman who left with her?
A Way To Go: WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks 44 Year Old Could End Retirement Soon
He has an idea. There are some great wrestling stars who are no longer active wrestlers. That does not mean their careers are over though, as there are other roles that they can fill once their in-ring career is over. However, there are still some moments where an ex-wrestler is the perfect choice to put back in the ring, and now one legend thinks that might be the right move.
