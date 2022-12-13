Read full article on original website
Florida jobless rate down to 2.6%
Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.6% in November, after a brief surge in claims following Hurricane Ian. The November rate was down from 2.7% in October, as Gov. Ron DeSantis credited the state’s “resilience in this economy.”. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, in a report released...
Step aside, Florida and Ohio. Georgia is ready to be a political battleground
ATLANTA — Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado: these were once perennial swing states. Now, a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Two years ago, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won Georgia for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week.
Ammunition shortage causes Alaska Natives to have trouble putting food on the table
A nationwide shortage of ammunition means some Alaska Natives are having trouble putting food on the table. The cost of every shell and bullet is much higher than it was before the pandemic, raising concerns about food security in rural Alaska. Here's Emily Schwing. EMILY SCHWING, BYLINE: Sam Berlin (ph)...
Property insurance changes head to DeSantis
With property insurance described as a “hidden tax” on homeowners, the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a plan aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled insurance market. The Republican-dominated House voted 84-33 along party lines to pass the bill (SB 2-A) on the final day...
