Florida State

wuwf.org

Florida jobless rate down to 2.6%

Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.6% in November, after a brief surge in claims following Hurricane Ian. The November rate was down from 2.7% in October, as Gov. Ron DeSantis credited the state’s “resilience in this economy.”. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, in a report released...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Step aside, Florida and Ohio. Georgia is ready to be a political battleground

ATLANTA — Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado: these were once perennial swing states. Now, a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Two years ago, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won Georgia for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week.
GEORGIA STATE
wuwf.org

Property insurance changes head to DeSantis

With property insurance described as a “hidden tax” on homeowners, the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a plan aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled insurance market. The Republican-dominated House voted 84-33 along party lines to pass the bill (SB 2-A) on the final day...

