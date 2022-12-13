Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Significant Storm This Weekend Into Next Week To Produce Heavy Snow, Severe Weather
A significant storm will enter the West this weekend and track toward the central U.S. next week. Heavy snow and strong winds will accompany the wintry side of this storm in the West, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact the South. Sign up for...
Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds hit the South
Severe weather including tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts hit parts of the South on Tuesday, placing an estimated 11 million people in nine states under threat. Thunderstorms roiled the region, as the National Weather Service confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in Mississippi. A flurry of tornado watches and warnings were also issued for parts of Alabama and Louisiana, the NWS said. It was unclear if there was any significant damage or injuries.
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
'A significant severe-weather event will be likely' this week, meteorologists say
A new robust storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest Sunday is expected to spawn severe storms in the South this week.
cbs17
Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday
After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Snowfall Brings 12-Inch Snow for Northwest US; Tornadoes Plus Damaging Winds, Large Hail Expected for South US
On Tuesday, the Northwest US will receive 12-inch snow from the heavy snowfall, while the South US will experience a cross-country storm that will bring a string of tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Northwest US. According to a tweet from the National Weather Service office in Spokane, Washington, a...
An Atlantic hurricane or tropical storm in December? Forecasters now say Owen is unlikely.
Hurricane season is over but forecasters thought a rare December subtropical storm had been brewing. Here's the latest.
'Monstrous Storm' May Send Tornadoes To Louisiana Again In Weeks' Time
Meteorologists are already warning that the massive storm could cause a "significant threat to lives and property."
Parts of the U.S. are About to Get Pounded by Tornadoes and Snow: Details
Severe storms are sweeping across the country bringing a wide range of weather activity across the U.S. These storms will be pounding parts of the country with heavy snowfalls, massive rainfall, and even intense tornado activity. These weather conditions are created by a massive cold front that is moving across the U.S. throughout the week. The cold front is starting in the Western regions of the country and pushing south, weather experts note.
natureworldnews.com
Pair of Storms to Unload Heavy Rain in Central U.S This Week, Causing Rising Water Levels and Small Stream Flooding
According to the latest forecast, a pair of storms could unload heavy rain in the Central United States, resulting in a potential rise of water levels in rivers and small stream flooding. As many American shoppers planned the coming and much-awaited Christmas and Holiday season, the severe weather conditions and...
Severe weather to threaten 40 million from Texas to Illinois, Indiana
As a potent, multifaceted storm rolls out from the Rockies, severe weather ranging from high winds to tornadoes will be possible from the northwestern Gulf coast to the Mississippi Valley, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Approximately 40 million people in the south-central United States will be at risk for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday alone.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather with Thunderstorms and High Winds Could Affect Over 30 Million People in South-Central U.S; Forecasts Monitor Potential Tornadoes
The latest weather forecast warned that severe weather conditions are expected this week in portions of the South-Central U.S., including Texas, Indiana, and Illinois. The forecast added that the potent storm could bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and potential tornadoes. Residents in the said areas should stay updated with the storm,...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain
NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.
After hurricane season’s official end, forecasters eye tropical disturbance
Less than a week after the official end to the hurricane season, a rare December tropical disturbance popped in the Central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center released a special tropical weather outlook on a large, low-pressure system over the central subtropical Atlantic on Monday that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
AccuWeather
Pair of storms to unleash heavy snow, rain across western US into the weekend
Back-to-back storms from the Pacific will take aim at the West into the weekend, with the second and larger storm of the pairing expected to set the stage for severe weather and blizzard conditions in the nation’s midsection next week. The storms will continue to help grow the snowpack...
natureworldnews.com
Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week
The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Causing Severe Thunderstorms, Snow, and Strong Winds Could Hit Central United States This Week, Forecast Warns
Almost a week before November ends, the latest weather forecast warned that a storm could cause severe thunderstorms with snow and strong in the Central United States starting next week. Residents in the Central United States and people near the coastal areas should stay updated with the weather. With just...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
natureworldnews.com
Thunderstorms, More Rain, Isolated Flash Floods to Soak Southern US Until the Weekend
More rain, thunderstorms, and sporadic flash floods are expected to fall on the southern US region from today through the weekend due to a high-pressure system. Multiple rounds of additional rain are anticipated to drench the region, extending the South's lengthy rain event, which started on Sunday, at least through Saturday.
