Black Hills Pioneer
Roads closed, school called off again
SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
newscenter1.tv
LIVE: Is the storm over? Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman answers this and more
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Is this winter storm over? What can we expect in the next 24 hours? Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman answers this and more of your questions live at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
amazingmadison.com
Winter storm leads to Interstate closures and hazardous road conditions
The winter storm wreaking havoc across the state is causing schools, events, and roads to be closed for another day. Interstate-90 is closed from Mitchell to Rapid City, and Interstate-29 is closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border. Governor Kristi Noem said that closing the Interstate is an indication of how bad the conditions are.
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
newscenter1.tv
Some schools and school districts have already announced closures, is yours on the list?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It looks like a few schools and school districts are closed on Wednesday. As of now, Bennett County Schools, Douglas School District, Dupree Schools, OLC – Wolf Creek School and Spearfish School District will be closed tomorrow. Please check out our Closings and Delays...
hubcityradio.com
Winter weather impacting west river
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – With drifts approaching 6-8 feet in places, Winter Storm Diaz refuses to give Western South Dakota a break Thursday. The storm’s blizzard warning continues until Friday morning for most of the area. I-90 from the Wyoming line all the way out to Chamberlain is closed...
KELOLAND TV
Support after crash; snow falling; rape suspect in court
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Family, friends and strangers are working to support Phil Torgerson who survived a collision with a train last Wednesday. KELOLAND Weather...
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, starting at 10 a.m. (CT), part of I-90 will be closed due to hazardous driving conditions. UPDATE: I-90 will be closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to the Wyoming state line starting at 2 p.m. (MT)...
KELOLAND TV
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
KEVN
