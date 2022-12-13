MAUI, Hawaii — Angel Reese had her 12th double-double in a row and went over 1,000 career points as No. 11 LSU (12-0) rolled over Oregon State (7-4), 87-55, at the Maui Classic to close out non-conference play. LSU is undefeated through its non-conference schedule for the first time...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO