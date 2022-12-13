Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSUSports.net
Reese Eclipses 1,000 Career Points As LSU Rolls Through OSU, 87-55
MAUI, Hawaii — Angel Reese had her 12th double-double in a row and went over 1,000 career points as No. 11 LSU (12-0) rolled over Oregon State (7-4), 87-55, at the Maui Classic to close out non-conference play. LSU is undefeated through its non-conference schedule for the first time...
LSUSports.net
LSU’s Reese Named ESPN National Player of the Week
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Angel Reese was named ESPN’s National Player of the Week on Monday after three dominant and historical performances leading into the Tigers’ holiday break. Reese had three more double-doubles against Lamar, Montana State and Oregon State. She has recorded a double-double in...
LSUSports.net
Tiger Trio Sit Atop Women's One-Meter on Day Two of Auburn Diving Invite
AUBURN, Ala. – The LSU diving team garnered the top-three spots on the women’s one-meter springboard Sunday inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center on day two of the Auburn Diving Invitational. Helle Tuxen finished the event in first place with a final score of 306.70. She closed...
LSUSports.net
Morris Goes Over 1,000 Career Points in 91-52 Win Over Montana St.
MAUI, Hawaii — Alexis Morris went over 1,000 career points and Angel Reese scored at least 30 for the second game in a row as LSU took down Montana State, 91-52, Saturday night in the South Maui Gymnasium at the Maui Classic. “I thought our defense was as active...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Earn 10th Win Of Season Over Winthrop, 89-81
BATON ROUGE – Junior transfer Cam Hayes scored a college career high 25 points and the LSU Tigers made 21-of-31 second half field goals to defeat Winthrop, 89-81, Saturday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers have now won five straight games and LSU is 10-1 on...
LSUSports.net
Williams and Wire Earn LSU Degrees
BATON ROUGE – Two members of LSU’s SEC Western Division Champion team earned their college degrees on Friday as graduation ceremonies for the fall were held on the LSU campus. Running back Josh Williams and offensive tackle Cam Wire both received their college diplomas on Friday. Williams graduated...
LSUSports.net
LSU Diving to Compete in Auburn Diving Invite Starting Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU diving team is set to compete in the four-day-long Auburn Diving Invitational inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center starting Saturday. The first day of competition begins at 11:00 a.m. and the event concludes Tuesday following the Women’s platform event. “Coming off...
LSUSports.net
Emily Ward Graduates From LSU’s Manship School
MAUI, Hawaii – Emily Ward of the LSU Women’s Basketball team graduated from LSU’s Manship School with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication with a concentration in digital advertising while minoring in business. Ward is a four-year member of the women’s basketball team who joined the...
Comments / 0