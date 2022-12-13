ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Reese Eclipses 1,000 Career Points As LSU Rolls Through OSU, 87-55

MAUI, Hawaii — Angel Reese had her 12th double-double in a row and went over 1,000 career points as No. 11 LSU (12-0) rolled over Oregon State (7-4), 87-55, at the Maui Classic to close out non-conference play. LSU is undefeated through its non-conference schedule for the first time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU’s Reese Named ESPN National Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Angel Reese was named ESPN’s National Player of the Week on Monday after three dominant and historical performances leading into the Tigers’ holiday break. Reese had three more double-doubles against Lamar, Montana State and Oregon State. She has recorded a double-double in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tiger Trio Sit Atop Women's One-Meter on Day Two of Auburn Diving Invite

AUBURN, Ala. – The LSU diving team garnered the top-three spots on the women’s one-meter springboard Sunday inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center on day two of the Auburn Diving Invitational. Helle Tuxen finished the event in first place with a final score of 306.70. She closed...
AUBURN, AL
LSUSports.net

Tigers Earn 10th Win Of Season Over Winthrop, 89-81

BATON ROUGE – Junior transfer Cam Hayes scored a college career high 25 points and the LSU Tigers made 21-of-31 second half field goals to defeat Winthrop, 89-81, Saturday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers have now won five straight games and LSU is 10-1 on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Williams and Wire Earn LSU Degrees

BATON ROUGE – Two members of LSU’s SEC Western Division Champion team earned their college degrees on Friday as graduation ceremonies for the fall were held on the LSU campus. Running back Josh Williams and offensive tackle Cam Wire both received their college diplomas on Friday. Williams graduated...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Diving to Compete in Auburn Diving Invite Starting Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU diving team is set to compete in the four-day-long Auburn Diving Invitational inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center starting Saturday. The first day of competition begins at 11:00 a.m. and the event concludes Tuesday following the Women’s platform event. “Coming off...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Emily Ward Graduates From LSU’s Manship School

MAUI, Hawaii – Emily Ward of the LSU Women’s Basketball team graduated from LSU’s Manship School with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication with a concentration in digital advertising while minoring in business. Ward is a four-year member of the women’s basketball team who joined the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

