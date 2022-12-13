ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada announces compensation to man for wrongful incarceration

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced compensation for a man who was wrongfully incarcerated. Luqris Thompson was awarded $351,390.40 for time he spent in prison dating back to 2007. In April of that year, two men, neither of whom were known to Thompson, committed...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Third suspect in Summerlin shooting arrested; others plead guilty

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The third of three suspects involved in a shooting in September that left two people injured has been arrested, while the other two suspects have pleaded guilty in court. Haley Ferree, 19, is charged with conspiring to commit murder and five counts of attempted murder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Civic Center and Owens Drive at around 6 a.m. According to the reports, five unknown vehicles and an unknown person were involved in the collision. The officials...
LAS VEGAS, NV

