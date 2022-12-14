Read full article on original website
Judge keeps 'Remain in Mexico' policy days before Title 42 ends
Biden speaks with veterans and veteran survivors to discuss the PACT Act. Russia is threatening to target patriot missile batteries which the US will reportedly send to Ukraine. New satellite launched to monitor water on Earth. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The new satellite that will survey 90% of earth's...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Keep Going Up in Price
Though Trump has been mocked for his NFT collection, the steady increase in value may be enough to convince him the venture has been a success so far.
Ukraine-Russia war – live: Top Ukrainian general says Putin planning new offensive from north
A top Ukrainian general has warned of a possible Russian invasion from the north, Sky News reported.Major General Andrii Kovalchuk said yesterday that Ukraine is preparing for another possible round of attacks from Russia from the north, adding that the country would need more military support to fight the Russians.Ukrainian defense officials say Russia is looking to launch another offensive in January as well as a second attempt to capture Kyiv.Last week, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi told the Economist that Russia is preparing new rounds of attack on Ukraine “as soon as January, but more likely in the spring”.Ukraine’s...
N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles in resumption of testing
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles on Sunday toward its eastern waters, its first weapons test in a month and coming two days after it claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland. South Korea’s military detected the launch of two North Korean ballistic missiles from its northwest Tongchangri area. The missiles flew across the country toward its eastern waters, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It said the missiles were fired about 50...
Trump releases digital trading cards
(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is entering the NFT business. On Thursday, Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he will be debuting an official digital trading card collection. Trump said the cards showcase his “life and career,” but the featured artwork includes him as a...
