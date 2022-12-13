ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sen. Lankford calls on President Biden for answers after Griner release

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is weighing in about the release of American Brittney Griner. Griner, who has been serving time in a Russian penal colony after she was convicted of drug charges, was released Thursday morning. Griner’s freedom was exchanged for Russian prisoner and arms dealer...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WALB 10

Fed Reserve expected to hike rates despite inflation drop

Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting survivor Cyrena Orokium, 17, speaks 10 years after the school shooting. Man accused of stabbing mother, sister, neighbor while out on a walk. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A 22-year-old is accused of stabbing his mother, sister, and neighbor while out for a walk. 'Triple...
Washington Examiner

Biden's struggles and successes in freeing detained Americans

President Joe Biden sent out a celebratory tweet and held a Thursday morning press conference to announce the return of detained American Brittney Griner. "Moments ago, I spoke to Brittney Griner," President Joe Biden said on Twitter. "She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
GEORGIA STATE
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Press Secretary Kindergarten Teacher of the Year: ‘I’m Not Calling on People who Yell’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday was in the middle of a press briefing on COVID-⁠19 with Chief Medial Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, when Diana Glebova, White House Correspondent for the Daily Caller, a right-wing publication founded by Tucker Carlson, interrupted the proceedings. Glebova called out at Dr. Fauci to respond to the fact that she had asked him several times what he had done to investigate the origins of the virus.
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready for GOP to Make Hunter Biden the New Benghazi

It’s not Hunter Biden’s scalp they want. Rather, the House GOP caucus is poised to launch a two-year crusade to tarnish President Joe Biden’s character—and lower his poll numbers—just like they did with Hillary Clinton and the Benghazi hearings prior to her 2016 candidacy.But things are different this time around—Democrats aren’t going to assume that voters can see through the partisan bluster, and are mounting a war room operation outside the White House. The Congressional Integrity Project (a pointed moniker, to be sure) will try to fend off the Republican barrage, and go on the offensive in the information war.The...
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

President Joe Biden doesn't care about the border

President Joe Biden doesn't care about the chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border. In the past, he has claimed to, but his actions speak louder than words. And now, if his actions weren't damning enough, Biden's remarks match his blase attitude regarding the border crisis, and he has essentially claimed that the border isn't on his priority list.
ARIZONA STATE
The Jewish Press

Biden Turning on Israel to Feed Progressives

Angry that Israel’s free and fair election resulted in a victory for Benjamin Netanyahu rather than the Biden administration’s preferred candidate, Yair Lapid, the administration has adopted a policy towards Israel characterized by petulance, insults and slights. While this policy undermines both the U.S.-Israel relationship and America’s national security interests, it serves to advance President Joe Biden’s ambitions as he prepares to run for reelection in 2024 and stave off a primary challenge from the progressive left.
CBS Chicago

President Biden hoping to pass ban on assault weapons before end of year

CHICAGO (CBS)-- President Joe Biden is hoping to pass gun control legislation before the end of the year. This comes after two more high-profile mass shootings in Colorado and Virginia.The president wants Congress to ban assault weapons, although it's unclear if democrats will be able to do that with their slim majorities in the House and Senate. Biden's hope is to act fast, before the end of the year, when republicans take control of theHouse."The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick, it's just sick," Biden said. "It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None."Once the power in the house shifts to Republicans in January, Biden is unlikely to get much, if any, of his priorities passed. A number of U.S. House reps have already expressed opposition, to a number of his goals.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard

JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
WALB 10

Judge keeps 'Remain in Mexico' policy days before Title 42 ends

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sit down for a joint interview as Pelosi poised to leave leadership. Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha. (TELEGRAM/THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE) 13 hospitalized from carbon monoxide leak. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Fire officials...
MICHIGAN STATE

