Cougars Win Tenth Straight

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The College of Charleston men's basketball team downed the Stetson University Hatters 65-60 on Wednesday evening at TD Arena, advancing to a 10-game winning streak. The streak is the longest for the Cougars since the 2018-19 season. Reyne Smith was the first Cougar to put points on...
Cougars Begin Road Swing at Georgia Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. – College of Charleston embarks on a three-game stretch away from home Friday when the Cougars make the short trip to Statesboro, Ga., to take on Georgia Southern. Tipoff at Hanner Fieldhouse is 6 p.m. The Eagles hold a 26-17 lead in the series, with 32 of...
Michner Announces Charleston Soccer Academy Spring Lineup

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The College of Charleston women's soccer team and head coach Christian Michner have announced three camp and clinic options for youth players of all ages in the low country to develop their skill sets. More information on each camp can be found below:. Elite Training Sessions. Charleston...
