Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseason
A fox in the stands at Coors Field.Photo byColorado Rockies / Twitter. (Denver, Colo) Dinger, you may have some competition for the Rockies mascot role. The Colorado Rockies’ Twitter account posted adorable photos of foxes exploring and playing in the empty off-season stadium.
csurams.com
Statement on the Passing of Coach Mike Leach
Colorado State Football, and its coaching staff which has been deeply impacted by the life and legacy of coach Mike Leach, joins the football community in mourning the passing of a coaching icon. "Mike Leach was an offensive pioneer who changed the game of football, but more than that, he...
9News
Colorado teen hospitalized with flu complications
Two weeks ago, Beckett Reiff was wrestling for Mead High School. Now, he's on life support after developing complications from the flu.
Denver weather: 30 degrees before snow next week
Denver's weather will stay cold and dry through at least next Tuesday. Temperatures will run 10-15 degrees below the average high of 44 degrees.
Colorado weather: Bitter cold leading up to Christmas?
COLORADO, USA — Sure, it's not usually warm in the leadup to Christmas. But we could be looking at temperatures well below average across northeastern Colorado as Santa gets ready to fly into town. The good news, though: Some wildly cold scenarios that computer forecast models indicated earlier this...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 16-18
COLORADO, USA — Colorado celebrates winter's arrival next week with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and more. Christmas in Color, Denver Zoo Lights, Blossoms of Light, A Hudson Christmas, Camp Christmas, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Ice at Gaylord Rockies, and Winter Wonderlights are just some of the must-see traditions in Denver and Colorado this weekend along with annual productions of "The Nutcracker," "Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum," and "A Christmas Carol."
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado
Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
-10° in Denver? Meteorologist warns of possibility of extreme cold
Parts of Colorado have been rocked this week by frigid blizzard conditions, specifically the northeastern corner of the state. It's looking like even more cold weather might be on the way. Likely a familiar name for more Denverites, 9News' Chris Bianchi has taken to Twitter to share some shocking predictions....
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Snow storm to hit Monday through Tuesday
Although the brunt of the next system will slam the Dakotas and Nebraska with deep snow, Colorado will have its own impacts as we continue to watch for any changes to the storm's path that could dramatically increase the hazards here across the state. As it stands now, the storm...
Snowstorm: The tale of 2 sides of Denver
Some parts of Denver are seeing snow while other areas of the city remain dry and cloudy. Why is this happening?
sme.org
CareerWise Colorado Builds Successful Apprenticeship Program
Talk to a hiring manager at any manufacturing company and they’re likely to lament about the dearth of available talent to fill the thousands of open jobs throughout the industry. The once-in-a-century pandemic coupled with a lack of skilled labor have conspired to create the potential that more than...
Colorado weather: Why Monday night's winter storm will lead to a huge gap in metro area snowfall totals
DENVER — Picture this. You wake up on Tuesday morning in downtown Denver to maybe an inch or so of snow. You turn on 9NEWS, and you see a raging blizzard at Denver International Airport, with six or more inches of snow blowing around. That's an entirely realistic outcome....
arkvalleyvoice.com
December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States
“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
Blizzard conditions on the eastern plains leave truckers stranded, with no other options
Every major road in the entirety of northeastern Colorado was closed Tuesday. It hardly snowed in Denver, but the blizzard out east shut everything down. As the roads stayed closed, truck drivers had no choice but to stay at truck stops and wait for the interstates to reopen. "Sitting here,...
12 Days of Deals: Waterworks Car Wash
GDC’s ’12 Days of Deals’ continues with an amazing half-price deal from Waterworks Car Wash! Give the gift of a clean car this year, inside and out! For only $58.00, you’ll get five full service, plus propack washes, which is a value of almost $115.00, for half-price!To snag that deal, click here.
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
Truck drivers wait more than 30 hours for interstate to reopen
COLORADO, USA — For an industry that’s built on constant movement, everything stopped this week. Major roads in northeastern Colorado are finally open again more than a day and a half after being closed for a blizzard. The closures left a lot of truckers stranded at rest areas with no other option but to sit and wait.
Denver, other Front Range cities now included in 'Winter Weather Advisory' ahead of powerful storm
The National Weather Service (NWS) has widened the scope of Monday's 'Winter Weather Advisory' to include several Front Range cities including Fort Collins, Denver, Castle Rock, and Greeley, ahead of powerful storm system. According to the service, the advisory goes into effect at 9 PM on Monday and will expire...
Ice Cube adds Colorado concert to US tour
DENVER — Ice Cube is coming back to Colorado. The hip-hop legend has announced a concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Friday, April 21, 2023. Ice Cube will be joined by Westside Boogie and special guests at the show, one day after the famed 4/20 holiday. Tickets for the...
