cruisefever.net

World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.

The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark

A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
disneytips.com

Don’t Fall for This Scam Found Inside Your Disney Hotel Room

The Walt Disney World Resort provides Guests visiting from around the world a much-needed escape from the negativity of the real world. And while staying at a Disney Resort hotel does help to keep all of the magic nicely inside the Disney bubble, there are, unfortunately, still ways that reality can make its way in.
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’

James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survives

Vesna Vulović (1950–2016), flight attendant who survived a 10,160-metre (33,330-ft) fall.Photo byWikipedia. Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.

