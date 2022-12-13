Backed by a tight-knit band, international vocalist Stacey Kent opened to a packed crowd on Tuesday at the Birdland Theater, where she’ll be crafting beautiful music at 7:00 and 9:30 pm through Friday, December 16. If you love jazz that goes down as smooth as a honey, this kind of musicianship is sure to warm you up on a winter’s night like nothing else.

