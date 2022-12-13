Read full article on original website
Related
theaterpizzazz.com
THEATER UPDATES
Truth’s a Dog Must to Kennel-SoHo Playhouse; White Girl in Danger-Vineyard/2d Stage; The Harder They Come-PublicTheater; Sweeney Todd-Lunt Fontanne Theatre; Hermitage Major Theatre Award-Imani Uzuri; Ars Nova Upcoming Season. , “a company known for pop-culture-savvy experimentation, with a hipness that sets it apart” (New York Times), under the leadership...
theaterpizzazz.com
Merrily We Roll Along Moves to Broadway
Producers Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo and Jeff Romley announced today that the first ever Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along will open in Fall 2023. The production is currently enjoying a critically acclaimed and completely sold-out run at New York Theatre Workshop through January 22, after its sold-out runs at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory and the Olivier Award-winning West End transfer produced by Sonia Friedman Productions.
theaterpizzazz.com
Stacey Kent Back at Birdland
Backed by a tight-knit band, international vocalist Stacey Kent opened to a packed crowd on Tuesday at the Birdland Theater, where she’ll be crafting beautiful music at 7:00 and 9:30 pm through Friday, December 16. If you love jazz that goes down as smooth as a honey, this kind of musicianship is sure to warm you up on a winter’s night like nothing else.
Comments / 0