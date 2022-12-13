MASTODON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead in Iron County on Tuesday. According to MSP, a 41-year-old Iron Mountain man was traveling in Mastodon Township in Iron County when his vehicle crashed at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were no other occupants in the man’s vehicle.

IRON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO