WLUC
Marquette’s Shophouse Park project gets $3 million state grant
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - An innovative commercial and residential development planned for Marquette’s north side took a step forward Tuesday. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $3 million performance-based grant to support the Shophouse Park project. Owner and developer David Ollila of Marquette says the grant money will be used to build infrastructure that supports Michigan’s economy.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Jacobetti Home For Veterans Looking For Clothing, Other Items
Michigan Veteran Homes has published a wish list for each home highlighting much-needed items to support veteran members this holiday season. Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti is seeking monetary donations to support the life enrichment fund which is used to improve the quality of life for members. Monetary donations can...
WLUC
Man escapes Ishpeming fire by jumping from second-story window
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire destroyed an Ishpeming residence Monday night, but everyone inside was able to escape. According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at 133 W. Superior St. at 9:19 p.m. When they arrived, fire crews found a two-story residence with four apartments...
Driver, 41, dies in U.P. crash likely caused by medical condition
IRON COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Michigan resident died in a crash police believe was caused by a medical condition. According to the Michigan State Police, the fatal crash involved one vehicle and occurred in Iron County’s Mastodon Township. Iron County is the Western Upper Peninsula near the Wisconsin border.
UPMATTERS
UPHS-Marquette employee arrested following hidden camera investigation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is facing felony charges after he was arrested following an investigation into a hidden camera found at Upper Peninsula Health Systems – Marquette (UPHS – Marquette). According to a release from the Marquette Police Department, officers were contacted on Friday,...
WLUC
New marijuana dispensary following lead of sister business
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Velodrome Coffee Company has a sister business in the form of a marijuana dispensary. Melo Cannabis is now open in Downtown Ishpeming and features nearly a full lineup of U.P.-grown products. Owner Brice Sturmer says, in both businesses, it’s important for his customers to not only...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Portions Of Escanaba
Escanaba Residents living in the areas of the following areas are now under a boil water advisory. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Monday, December 12th, until further notified. You will experience interruption of service/loss of water service today for a period of time.
UPMATTERS
Police investigating deadly single-vehicle crash in Iron County
MASTODON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead in Iron County on Tuesday. According to MSP, a 41-year-old Iron Mountain man was traveling in Mastodon Township in Iron County when his vehicle crashed at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were no other occupants in the man’s vehicle.
WLUC
Marquette City Commission approves affordable housing property sale plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission has approved a tentative plan for affordable housing downtown. At Monday night’s meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to allow City Manager Karen Kovacs to negotiate a deal with Marquette County Habitat for Humanity for the property located at 600 W Spring St.
UPMATTERS
Charge reduced for man convicted of 2019 Munising murder
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Judge Brian D. Rahilly of the 11th Circuit Court in Alger County granted a defense motion on Tuesday to reduce the charge against Jason Sadowski to second-degree murder. Sadowski was previously convicted of Murder in the First Degree in early November, stemming from the killing...
WLUC
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 26-year-old former employee of Upper Peninsula Health System-Marquette is in jail for allegedly hiding a camera in a hospital bathroom. On Dec. 2, the Marquette Police Department was contacted to investigate a hidden camera located in a bathroom at the hospital. After an investigation, MPD...
