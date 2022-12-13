Marquette,MI – December 14, 2022 – Marquette and Negaunee go to battle live on Foxsports 105.1-99.9!. Q1:Negaunee would start the game winning the tip but would miss their first shot attempt. Marquette dominating the boards as the Redmen are scoring off second chance points in the start of the game. Negaunee misses another shot and Marquette would score in transition. Jack Quinnell would set his feet and take a charge for the Redmen and score right after. Kyler Sager would get the rebound and go coast to coast for the Redmen. Quinnell would get the ball in the post and would make an easy shot. Gavin Downey would go to the line after getting foul on a 3 point attempt. Downey would go 2 for 3 from the line. Negaunee would get the steal and Downey would get easy points in transition. Jan van den Ende would get the easy steal for the Redmen and would score easily. Jacob Macphee would get his own rebound twice and would get and-1 and would make the free throw. Gavin Saunders would shot a quick 3 for Negaunee but would miss off the in bound. Saunders would come back up the court and make it his second attempt. Negaunee would steal the ball off of the Redmen’s in bound play and would score in transition.

