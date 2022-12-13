Read full article on original website
foxsportsmarquette.com
Marquette gets the best of Negaunee (79-73)
Marquette,MI – December 14, 2022 – Marquette and Negaunee go to battle live on Foxsports 105.1-99.9!. Q1:Negaunee would start the game winning the tip but would miss their first shot attempt. Marquette dominating the boards as the Redmen are scoring off second chance points in the start of the game. Negaunee misses another shot and Marquette would score in transition. Jack Quinnell would set his feet and take a charge for the Redmen and score right after. Kyler Sager would get the rebound and go coast to coast for the Redmen. Quinnell would get the ball in the post and would make an easy shot. Gavin Downey would go to the line after getting foul on a 3 point attempt. Downey would go 2 for 3 from the line. Negaunee would get the steal and Downey would get easy points in transition. Jan van den Ende would get the easy steal for the Redmen and would score easily. Jacob Macphee would get his own rebound twice and would get and-1 and would make the free throw. Gavin Saunders would shot a quick 3 for Negaunee but would miss off the in bound. Saunders would come back up the court and make it his second attempt. Negaunee would steal the ball off of the Redmen’s in bound play and would score in transition.
ironcountyreporter.com
Wykons boys varsity basketball shows grit and determination
Brayden Marcell makes a big jump for a shot while defenders guard the hoop. By Patrick Browne IRON RIVER – The West Iron boys varsity basketball team looked gritty and determined in their opening game of the season on Dec. 5. Coach Nate Fales, in his first game back at the varsity helm, had his team ready to compete against a strong team from Westwood. The play from the opening jump through…
WLUC
Marquette’s Shophouse Park project gets $3 million state grant
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - An innovative commercial and residential development planned for Marquette’s north side took a step forward Tuesday. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $3 million performance-based grant to support the Shophouse Park project. Owner and developer David Ollila of Marquette says the grant money will be used to build infrastructure that supports Michigan’s economy.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Jacobetti Home For Veterans Looking For Clothing, Other Items
Michigan Veteran Homes has published a wish list for each home highlighting much-needed items to support veteran members this holiday season. Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti is seeking monetary donations to support the life enrichment fund which is used to improve the quality of life for members. Monetary donations can...
WLUC
Man escapes Ishpeming fire by jumping from second-story window
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire destroyed an Ishpeming residence Monday night, but everyone inside was able to escape. According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at 133 W. Superior St. at 9:19 p.m. When they arrived, fire crews found a two-story residence with four apartments...
UPMATTERS
UPHS-Marquette employee arrested following hidden camera investigation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is facing felony charges after he was arrested following an investigation into a hidden camera found at Upper Peninsula Health Systems – Marquette (UPHS – Marquette). According to a release from the Marquette Police Department, officers were contacted on Friday,...
Detroit News
Michigan elections director warns against further recount 'disruptions'
Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater in a Friday letter warned against disruptions at recount locations across the state, citing examples of some challengers overstepping their roles in the recount process and resulting in at least one individual being escorted from a Marquette recount operation. Challengers who disagree with bureau staff...
Driver, 41, dies in U.P. crash likely caused by medical condition
IRON COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Michigan resident died in a crash police believe was caused by a medical condition. According to the Michigan State Police, the fatal crash involved one vehicle and occurred in Iron County’s Mastodon Township. Iron County is the Western Upper Peninsula near the Wisconsin border.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Portions Of Escanaba
Escanaba Residents living in the areas of the following areas are now under a boil water advisory. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Monday, December 12th, until further notified. You will experience interruption of service/loss of water service today for a period of time.
UPMATTERS
Sign vandalized on Lakeshore development site
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A member of the Local 3 News team observed a sign on Monday that was vandalized at the future site of The Residences at North Harbor. The word, “NO” was spray painted in red over the sign. Local 3 News contacted Marquette City...
UPMATTERS
Charge reduced for man convicted of 2019 Munising murder
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Judge Brian D. Rahilly of the 11th Circuit Court in Alger County granted a defense motion on Tuesday to reduce the charge against Jason Sadowski to second-degree murder. Sadowski was previously convicted of Murder in the First Degree in early November, stemming from the killing...
WLUC
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 26-year-old former employee of Upper Peninsula Health System-Marquette is in jail for allegedly hiding a camera in a hospital bathroom. On Dec. 2, the Marquette Police Department was contacted to investigate a hidden camera located in a bathroom at the hospital. After an investigation, MPD...
WLUC
Marquette City Commission approves affordable housing property sale plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission has approved a tentative plan for affordable housing downtown. At Monday night’s meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to allow City Manager Karen Kovacs to negotiate a deal with Marquette County Habitat for Humanity for the property located at 600 W Spring St.
