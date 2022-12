DECEMBER 15, 2022 — The UTSA-led Consortium on Nuclear Security Technologies (CONNECT) has received a five-year, $5 million renewal grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. The funds will go toward UTSA’s efforts to educate and train the next generation of scientists and engineers, to provide innovative solutions to challenges related to nuclear security and to bolster the nation’s pipeline of underrepresented students prepared for research careers.

