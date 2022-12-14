Read full article on original website
Related
Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated
This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Teacher commits suicide after scandal revealed.
Roughly two years ago a years-long scandal came to a bloody end. This is the story of a insincere, amoral, teacher in the Middle Country Central School District. This teacher was also a big talking teacher’s union building representative in one of the district’s high schools. His wife, also a teacher in a different building in the MCCSD, was a key player in this particular story. This union rep was outspoken and critical of teachers who did not toe the union line, or speak loudly and proudly about the union’s mission to raise teacher’s pay, protect jobs, etc. He portrayed himself as the moral leader of teachers, always espousing the role and value of the teacher in the community. Therein lies the irony.
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Idaho murders: Surveillance image appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings
Surveillance images appear to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
The Jan. 6 rioter who led a mob that chased a Capitol police officer said he wants to go back to being a 'family man'
The rioter ran after a Capitol cop up the building's steps as senators huddled in a room nearby. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Comments / 0