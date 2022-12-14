Read full article on original website
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol BreachCops And CrimeChuluota, FL
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
Watch: Bear steals Chick-fil-A order from Florida man's front porch
A Florida man shared video of the moment his dinner was ruined by a hungry black bear that stole the Chick-fil-A delivery order from his front door.
TikTok influencer among 3 killed in Volusia County wrong-way crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Alexandra Dulin, known by her fans and on social media as Ali Spice, was among those killed in a wrong-way crash in Volusia County early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed she was one of the victims killed in the crash on State Road 44...
Orlando Free Fall owners fight quarter-million dollar fine from state following 14-year-old's death
The owners of the Orlando Free Fall are fighting the quarter million dollars worth of fines levied against them by the state of Florida following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. Sampson, who was visiting Orlando from St. Louis, fell from the Icon Park ride after slipping loose of his restraints. He later died of his injuries.
‘Turn yourself in:’ Mom of 25-year-old Florida man killed in wrong-way crash wants justice
DELAND, Fla. - The mom of one of the victims of a triple deadly crash in Volusia County said her son was loved by everyone he met. Theresa Moser said her son Kyle Moser had just turned 25 and was the youngest of her five children. Moser was killed in...
Florida DUI driver parks on train tracks, walks away: FHP
A Florida woman was accused of driving drunk and abandoning her car on the train tracks on Wednesday night, where it was later hit by a train.
Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida
A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
Teen in the hospital after being shot on State Road 520, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting on State Road 520, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the scene in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 a.m. after hearing reports that a person had been shot. Deputies said they found...
Video of Wild Monkeys Jumping Into Ocala River Goes Viral
Who knew there were packs of wild monkeys living in Ocala, Florida?. Matthew Schwanke was taking his family for a relaxing ride down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park when all of a sudden monkeys started jumping out of trees all around them. He said it looked like...
Sheriff: Body found in Kissimmee identified as 73-year-old man missing since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced Friday that deputies have identified a body that was found in Kissimmee last month as 73-year-old Herman McClenton. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. McClenton, who had dementia, was reported missing after he left Emerald Island Resort...
Sanford police: Woman repeatedly rammed vehicle with kids inside
SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County woman is accused of repeatedly ramming a vehicle with children inside. According to documents from Sanford police, officers were called to 3rd Drive and Burrows Lane on Saturday afternoon for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they spoke with a woman who said an incident...
Skeletal remains found near Florida high school
Authorities are looking for answers after skeletal remains were found near a high school in Kissimmee Wednesday morning.
Man accused of ‘brutal’ rape, attempted murder of Orange County woman in custody
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they arrested a man wanted for an alleged violent attack. Deputies said Bruce Whitehead was arrested after a tip came in around 7 a.m. on his whereabouts. Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will have updates on Eyewitness...
Tree trimmer caught on camera stealing Amazon packages from porch
A tree trimmer was caught on camera stealing Amazon packages from the porch of a homeowner for whom he’d recently worked. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had been looking for 48-year-old Robert Wayne Williams since Nov. 1 when a homeowner reported the theft. A deputy went to the home on the 3200 block of Youngs Road. The homeowner told the deputy that she had hired Williams, who operates under the company name Tree Life Services, to do some tree work on her property. When she checked her surveillance camera it showed Williams parking his white truck in front of her house on Oct. 29. Williams got out of the truck and walked up to the porch where he took the Amazon packages to his truck before driving away.
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Lake County intersection, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and three more were injured in a crash at a Lake County intersection on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to an incident report, an 82-year-old man was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg eastbound on State Road 44 and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Barry Lane when he drove into the path of an oncoming 2018 Nissan Rogue.
Troopers say wrong-way driver ran into woods after DeLand crash that killed 3 people
DELAND, Fla. — Three people died in a crash involving a wrong-way driver in DeLand on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened on State Road 44 just east of Interstate 4 around 2:20 a.m. According to FHP, a man driving a gray pickup truck was going...
'It's raining monkeys!' Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees into river at Silver Springs State Park
OCALA, Fla. - When you're exploring the great outdoors in Florida, you might expect to see alligators in the water or native egrets flying above. But as one man and his family were boating down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park, they probably didn't expect to see monkeys leaping from trees into the water right in front of them.
Passerby discovers human remains near Osceola County high school
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A passerby discovered human remains Wednesday near Liberty High School, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said. The remains were discovered along Pleasant Hill Road near Kissimmee. A death investigation is now underway. Check back for updates on this developing story. See a map of...
Dozens of destructive ducks to be removed from this Florida neighborhood
Dozens of ducks are being evicted from some of Winter Park's nicest neighborhoods. Officials say they have become a nuisance and a health hazard.
Fleeing shoplifting suspect blocked in parking spot by squad car at Walmart
A fleeing shoplifting suspect was prevented from leaving when she was blocked in a parking spot by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s squad car at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Diamond Lovenna Monroe, 35, who lives in the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake, was believed...
