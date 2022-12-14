A tree trimmer was caught on camera stealing Amazon packages from the porch of a homeowner for whom he’d recently worked. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had been looking for 48-year-old Robert Wayne Williams since Nov. 1 when a homeowner reported the theft. A deputy went to the home on the 3200 block of Youngs Road. The homeowner told the deputy that she had hired Williams, who operates under the company name Tree Life Services, to do some tree work on her property. When she checked her surveillance camera it showed Williams parking his white truck in front of her house on Oct. 29. Williams got out of the truck and walked up to the porch where he took the Amazon packages to his truck before driving away.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO