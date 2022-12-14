ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

click orlando

Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida

A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Video of Wild Monkeys Jumping Into Ocala River Goes Viral

Who knew there were packs of wild monkeys living in Ocala, Florida?. Matthew Schwanke was taking his family for a relaxing ride down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park when all of a sudden monkeys started jumping out of trees all around them. He said it looked like...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Sanford police: Woman repeatedly rammed vehicle with kids inside

SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County woman is accused of repeatedly ramming a vehicle with children inside. According to documents from Sanford police, officers were called to 3rd Drive and Burrows Lane on Saturday afternoon for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they spoke with a woman who said an incident...
SANFORD, FL
leesburg-news.com

Tree trimmer caught on camera stealing Amazon packages from porch

A tree trimmer was caught on camera stealing Amazon packages from the porch of a homeowner for whom he’d recently worked. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had been looking for 48-year-old Robert Wayne Williams since Nov. 1 when a homeowner reported the theft. A deputy went to the home on the 3200 block of Youngs Road. The homeowner told the deputy that she had hired Williams, who operates under the company name Tree Life Services, to do some tree work on her property. When she checked her surveillance camera it showed Williams parking his white truck in front of her house on Oct. 29. Williams got out of the truck and walked up to the porch where he took the Amazon packages to his truck before driving away.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Lake County intersection, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and three more were injured in a crash at a Lake County intersection on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to an incident report, an 82-year-old man was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg eastbound on State Road 44 and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Barry Lane when he drove into the path of an oncoming 2018 Nissan Rogue.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

'It's raining monkeys!' Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees into river at Silver Springs State Park

OCALA, Fla. - When you're exploring the great outdoors in Florida, you might expect to see alligators in the water or native egrets flying above. But as one man and his family were boating down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park, they probably didn't expect to see monkeys leaping from trees into the water right in front of them.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL

