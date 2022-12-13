Read full article on original website
Related
My Fellow Millennials Are Sharing The "Boomer" Things They Do And I'm Guilty Of...A Lot Of These
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
Movie Theaters Brace for Holiday Box Office Dominated by ‘Avatar 2’ … and Little Else
Let’s get one thing out of the way: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a sequel to the highest-grossing movie in history, is poised to be another box office smash for director James Cameron and Disney, which now owns the rights to Pandora and its inhabitants. The follow-up, which opens in theaters on Dec. 16, looks to collect a mighty $150 million to $175 million in its first weekend of release. For beleaguered movie theaters, the decades-in-the-making film can’t come soon enough. “It’s a very important movie,” says Brock Bagby, executive VP of B&B Theatres, a family-owned circuit based in Missouri....
Salem's Lot's Official Rating Will Excite Stephen King Fans Prepared For Vampire Mayhem In The Remake
It's an unfortunate state of affairs, but we don't presently know when we can expect to see writer/director Gary Dauberman's upcoming remake of Salem's Lot. The film has completed principal photography and is now in post-production, but Warner Bros. has not yet given it a date on the studio's release calendar. Sadly, this article features no update on that particular front, but we do know that when the film does arrive, it won't be skimping on the blood in order to try and get four quadrant appeal.
Tom Hanks’ ‘The Polar Express’ Earned $182 Million at the Box Office
Tom Hanks' 2004 Christmas film 'The Polar Express' remains a family favorite all these years later. It was a hit at the time, too.
New Movies Shake Up The Box Office On A Slow Thanksgiving Weekend, But Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Still Reigns
A handful of new movies hit theaters for Thanksgiving week, but Wakanda Forever stayed at No. 1 after a disappointing showing for Strange World.
Ranking the best movie portrayals of Santa Claus
Not all Santas are equal (THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES) It's that Christmas time of year again, and if there's one person that can get anyone in the holiday spirit, it's the big man himself: Santa Claus. Throughout the years, Santa has been depicted in numerous different ways. Here's our list of some of the best movie portrayals of Saint Nick:Jim Broadbent in "Arthur Christmas" IMDB While perhaps not the No.1 Santa movie to hit the screen, "Arthur Christmas" still has a spot here. Not only does it have Broadbent as Santa, this has the whole family line of Santas for viewers to meet.J.K. Simmons...
ComicBook
Certified Fresh Aubrey Plaza Crime Movie Debuts on Netflix
Though Netflix has spent the first part of the month adding their own original content, the streamer has finally added a major acquisition, bringing in the hit Aubrey Plaza-starring movie Emily the Criminal. Released by Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions, the crime thriller is now available for streaming on the platform and comes to subscribers as a much lauded hit. After premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, the film has quickly become one of the highest rated movies of the year and currently holds a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" distinction and over 178 total reviews.
I couldn't let my mom sell our family's drive-in theater, so I took over. Now I work with Universal, Warner Brothers, and Paramount to bring hit movies to the cornfields of Idaho.
There used to be 4,000 drive-ins in the US; now there are less than 400. The owner of one shares how she's preserving her family's legacy.
Comments / 0