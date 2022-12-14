Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Norco, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorNorco, CA
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Young Woman Struck Crossing Orange Grove, Critically Injured
A 22-year-old Pasadena woman was struck by a car and critically injured as she crossed Orange Grove Boulevard near Chester Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. The woman suffered severe injuries to her head and leg, police said. Pasadena Fire Dept. paramedics responded to the scene and she was taken to a local hospital.
Collision Involving Semi-Truck Traps Vehicle with Occupants, 6 Hospitalized
San Bernardino, CA: Six occupants in a sedan were trapped and injured after a collision involving a semi-truck just before midnight Friday in the city of San Bernardino. At approximately 11:59 p.m., Dec. 16, San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched to a traffic collision requiring extrication at the intersection of I Street and Mill.
Car lands upside down after plummeting into Fullerton canal; DUI suspected
The driver of a vehicle that landed upside down after crashing through a wall and flying into a canal in Fullerton is suspected of being under the influence, authorities said Saturday. Emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Union and Pomona avenues around 2 a.m. where they found the vehicle overturned in the flood […]
3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside
A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
Vehicle Crashes Through Wall, Lands in Yard of Apartment Complex
Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a wall and landed on the property of an apartment complex late Wednesday night, Dec. 14, in the unincorporated community of Rowland Heights. California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs Station officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to...
NBC Los Angeles
Fatality Reported in 3-Car Crash in Silverado
A three-vehicle crash left at least one person dead and three others injured Friday in Silverado. The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road at Limestone Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Mazda, Toyota and Ferrari were involved in the crash, according to CHP dispatch...
foxla.com
Body found on Home Depot garden in West Hills prompts investigation
LOS ANGELES - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Garden Center at the Home Depot in West Hills on Friday morning. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the home improvement store located in the 2200 block of Victory Boulevard around 9 a.m. and the victim was declared dead at the scene.
Driver rescued after car plunges into water in Huntington Beach
Divers rescued a driver from a car that plunged into waters of the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve in Huntington Beach Wednesday morning. A 911 call reported the vehicle submerged in water at the reserve around 2 a.m. Stringer video showed life guards and paramedics responding to the scene to help rescue the driver. The unidentified […]
Investigation continues after Huntington Beach residents find razor blade-tipped arrows throughout neighborhood
Huntington Beach police are continuing to investigate a disturbing trend of events as several residents report having found sharp arrows on their properties. "We found them in our yard. We found them a day and a half ago," said Joe Sanders. "It's been an ongoing thing around our neighborhood."Sanders is just one of many homeowners who have found the arrows, many equipped with razor blade tips, which are seemingly being fired off at random, landing on people's roofs or in their yards. On Thursday, police and community members met to discuss the issue and search for answers as to who could be...
countynews.tv
Anaheim: Stolen Water Truck Flips Over Into Ditch Trapping Person Underneath
12.13.2022 | 10:02 PM | ANAHEIM – A stolen water truck overturned into a ditch pinning one person underneath it, Tuesday night. Authorities responded to reports of an overturned water truck in the basin near the intersection of North Muller Street and North Crescent Way around 10:02 PM. When...
At least one killed in crash involving Ferrari, several other vehicles in Orange County
One person was killed in a collision involving several vehicles, including a Ferrari, in Silverado Canyon on Friday afternoon. The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released. The crash was first reported around 3:41 p.m. along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon, according to Orange County […]
Video captures suspected burglar ransacking tavern in Riverside
Police are searching for a burglar who was captured on camera smashing and ransacking a local tavern in Riverside last Sunday. The brazen burglar was seen in and out of Crowley’s Tavern in just under three minutes. “Never seen him,” Ashley Patino, the bar’s manager tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I don’t know if some of […]
Teen dead, boy hospitalized in South Los Angeles motor bike crash: LAPD
A teen is dead and a child was hospitalized after their small motor bike collided with a vehicle in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday. The crash at 92nd Street and Orchard Avenue was reported at about 5:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. A teen boy […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
foxla.com
VIDEO: 2 wanted in vehicle burglary at Irvine apartment complex
IRVINE, Calif. - Investigators with the Irvine Police Department released a video and images from a vehicle burglary in hopes someone can help identify the two suspects. The burglary occurred on Nov. 18 at the Fusion Apartments located at 17321 Murphy Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Video released by Irvine PD...
Witness recounts dramatic moments surrounding wild crash on 10 Freeway in Rosemead
Regina Jones says that instinct prompted her to film the driver in front of her on Sunday afternoon, when she witnessed a dramatic crash that left two injured. She pulled out her phone after witnessing another car driving erratically along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Rosemead at around 1 p.m., just moments before that car slammed into the side of an overpass and rolled over onto its side."It shocked me. I was like, 'Wow, what just happened?'" Jones said. "Your heart is racing. Everything is racing."The car came to a stop in a lane usually reserved for buses,...
Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through O.C. neighborhood
Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood.
Huntington Beach Police warn public of random arrows in residential areas
The Huntington Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or persons who have been shooting arrows in residential areas of the city over the last two weeks. Tuesday, officers said the arrows have been located on the west side of Brookhurst Street and Indianapolis Avenue in Huntington Beach. Arrows have been shot at homes and into yards and have pierced rooftops in the neighborhood.The arrows have been described as hunting arrows with razor-sharp tips.Police say they've received reports over the last two weeks, but some residents in the neighborhood say this has been happening for months, and said someone was seen walking around with a crossbow.Investigators said they are concerned about the possibility of someone being struck by a falling arrow. Anyone who has seen people with a crossbow, compound bow or any other device used to shoot arrows is asked to call Det. Remington at (714) 960-8825 or email him at Cremington@hbpd.org. No suspects have been identified in the case. No injuries have been reported.
CHP issues Silver Alert for woman last seen in Fountain Valley
A 71-year-old woman was reported missing after she was last seen early Friday in Fountain Valley. Linda White was last seen at approximately 1 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for White on behalf of the Fountain Valley Police Department. White is white, 5...
Sheriff: suspect flees OC traffic stop, causes crash that kills motorist
A motorist was killed, and his passenger critically injured today when the car they were in was struck by a suspect fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Westminster.
Comments / 0