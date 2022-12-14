ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tustin, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Young Woman Struck Crossing Orange Grove, Critically Injured

A 22-year-old Pasadena woman was struck by a car and critically injured as she crossed Orange Grove Boulevard near Chester Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. The woman suffered severe injuries to her head and leg, police said. Pasadena Fire Dept. paramedics responded to the scene and she was taken to a local hospital.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside

A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fatality Reported in 3-Car Crash in Silverado

A three-vehicle crash left at least one person dead and three others injured Friday in Silverado. The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road at Limestone Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Mazda, Toyota and Ferrari were involved in the crash, according to CHP dispatch...
SILVERADO, CA
foxla.com

Body found on Home Depot garden in West Hills prompts investigation

LOS ANGELES - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Garden Center at the Home Depot in West Hills on Friday morning. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the home improvement store located in the 2200 block of Victory Boulevard around 9 a.m. and the victim was declared dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Driver rescued after car plunges into water in Huntington Beach

Divers rescued a driver from a car that plunged into waters of the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve in Huntington Beach Wednesday morning. A 911 call reported the vehicle submerged in water at the reserve around 2 a.m. Stringer video showed life guards and paramedics responding to the scene to help rescue the driver. The unidentified […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Investigation continues after Huntington Beach residents find razor blade-tipped arrows throughout neighborhood

Huntington Beach police are continuing to investigate a disturbing trend of events as several residents report having found sharp arrows on their properties. "We found them in our yard. We found them a day and a half ago," said Joe Sanders. "It's been an ongoing thing around our neighborhood."Sanders is just one of many homeowners who have found the arrows, many equipped with razor blade tips, which are seemingly being fired off at random, landing on people's roofs or in their yards. On Thursday, police and community members met to discuss the issue and search for answers as to who could be...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Video captures suspected burglar ransacking tavern in Riverside

Police are searching for a burglar who was captured on camera smashing and ransacking a local tavern in Riverside last Sunday. The brazen burglar was seen in and out of Crowley’s Tavern in just under three minutes. “Never seen him,” Ashley Patino, the bar’s manager tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I don’t know if some of […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: 2 wanted in vehicle burglary at Irvine apartment complex

IRVINE, Calif. - Investigators with the Irvine Police Department released a video and images from a vehicle burglary in hopes someone can help identify the two suspects. The burglary occurred on Nov. 18 at the Fusion Apartments located at 17321 Murphy Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Video released by Irvine PD...
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Witness recounts dramatic moments surrounding wild crash on 10 Freeway in Rosemead

Regina Jones says that instinct prompted her to film the driver in front of her on Sunday afternoon, when she witnessed a dramatic crash that left two injured. She pulled out her phone after witnessing another car driving erratically along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Rosemead at around 1 p.m., just moments before that car slammed into the side of an overpass and rolled over onto its side."It shocked me. I was like, 'Wow, what just happened?'" Jones said. "Your heart is racing. Everything is racing."The car came to a stop in a lane usually reserved for buses,...
ROSEMEAD, CA
CBS LA

Huntington Beach Police warn public of random arrows in residential areas

The Huntington Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or persons who have been shooting arrows in residential areas of the city over the last two weeks. Tuesday, officers said the arrows have been located on the west side of Brookhurst Street and Indianapolis Avenue in Huntington Beach. Arrows have been shot at homes and into yards and have pierced rooftops in the neighborhood.The arrows have been described as hunting arrows with razor-sharp tips.Police say they've received reports over the last two weeks, but some residents in the neighborhood say this has been happening for months, and said someone was seen walking around with a crossbow.Investigators said they are concerned about the possibility of someone being struck by a falling arrow. Anyone who has seen people with a crossbow, compound bow or any other device used to shoot arrows is asked to call Det. Remington at (714) 960-8825 or email him at Cremington@hbpd.org. No suspects have been identified in the case. No injuries have been reported. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy