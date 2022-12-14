Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
spacecityweather.com
A Saturday update on the growing potential of a hard freeze for the Houston area next week
Good afternoon. Eric and I felt it was a good idea to post an update today on the growing potential that a hard freeze will impact Houston later this upcoming week. Since yesterday, there have been a handful of changes. I will admit that the behavior of yesterday’s front (somewhat stronger and faster than expected) factored into some of this thinking. Sometimes we refer to this as “recency bias,” but truthfully, sometimes the atmosphere can offer up some hints to help us as forecasters.
Houston facing possible arctic cold front during Christmas week
Texas just might be getting frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation for Christmas.
Arctic Update: Now predicting Houston's 3rd coldest Christmas with a small chance for snow
Our confidence is growing that an arctic blast will send temps tumbling Christmas weekend, and there's still a small but legit chance for snow.
Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know
HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
houstononthecheap.com
Dashers Light Show Houston 2022 and Dasher Winterland in Humble, TX Guide
Enjoy a Christmas experience where you can wear your jammies and stay in your car. Experience the thrill of Dasher’s Lightshow with friends and family as you drive through light tunnels and through gigantic Christmas trees, snowmen, and acres of land. Around a million sparkling lights that are synchronized to Christmas music can be seen at Dasher’s drive-thru.
Texas Arctic Blast Update as Houston Faces Coldest Christmas in 39 Years
Once the wind chill is factored in, temperatures could fall into the teens during the second half of next week, meteorologist Mariel Ruiz said.
fox26houston.com
ERCOT "monitoring the forecast closely"; Arctic blast of cold air expected in Houston
HOUSTON - Many people across the Houston area are already starting to prepare for a deep winter freeze expected late next week. Although it’s still about a week away, forecasters predict an Arctic blast of cold air to surge into Texas. Temperatures in the Houston area could hover around 20-25 degrees.
fox26houston.com
11-year-old Houston girl with big personality looking for forever home
HOUSTON - The holidays can be tough for kids in foster care, but FOX 26 wants to help make them brighter. Farrah, 11, is looking for her forever, adoptive home. "Are you excited to get out of school for the holidays," FOX 26’s Sally MacDonald asked. "Oh I’m very...
fox26houston.com
A MIRACLE: Boy born without skin is doing well, now back in Houston
HOUSTON - Ja'Bari Gray, the baby from San Antonio who was born without skin on his body, is back in Houston. He and his mother moved back to be closer to the hospital for needed treatments. "We've had COVID in the house at least three times, and he's been perfectly...
Cold weather ahead, but warm winters overall
It's finally getting a little cooler, but most of this month has had some of us turning on the fans and lowering the AC. Driving the news: The warm weather is in line with long-term trends that show temperatures getting progressively warmer in Houston and across the world, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data analyzed by climate research group Climate Central.
365thingsinhouston.com
See the sights of the season at 10 holiday attractions in Houston
Take a stroll through some of Greater Houston’s most bedazzling Christmas and holiday lighting displays at ticketed seasonal attractions across the city. The holiday season is in full swing and attractions can be found in all corners of the Greater Houston area, offering spectacles of light for visitors to stroll through and the perfect photo op for your next post.
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
Tips on how to prepare your home for cold weather
HOUSTON — Colder temperatures will start to settle in the Houston area over the next few days. With temperatures possibly reaching into the 30s over the holiday weekend, people are reminded to keep their eye on pipes, especially the ones outside. Plumbing technicians say the worst mistake you can...
Houston Chronicle
Eat of the Week: Gatlin's Viet-Cajun chicken sandwich is so Houston
Every Friday, Chron's food team shares a standout dish from their experiences dining out during the week. Follow along to see why we love these Houston eats. The beginning of crawfish season can't come soon enough, but there are ways to satisfy your cravings while you wait ... kind of. Houstonians have become obsessed with Viet-Cajun crawfish, a crossover born right here in Houston that marries traditional Cajun spices with lots of garlic and Southeast Asian flavors like lemongrass and ginger. With his new restaurant, Gatlin's Fins & Feathers in Independence Heights, Greg Gatlin is bringing his own version of the sauce to the table, but it has nothing to do with crawfish.
spacecityweather.com
Temperatures are going to plummet before Christmas. The question is how low they will go
The month of December has started off ridiculously warm. Through Monday the region has recorded an average temperature of 69 degrees, which is 12 degrees above normal. However, after one more day the greater Houston region will see a shift toward more winter-like weather. It is not going to get spectacularly cold, rather temperatures will just slip back toward our typical December pattern of highs generally in the 60s, with lows in the 40s. The real question is what comes after that. Looking at the big picture, we can see that the coldest air mass on the planet, at present, lies over the Siberia region of Russia, where surface temperatures in some locations are in the -55 to -75 degree Fahrenheit range.
papercitymag.com
Historic Houston Home Hosts a Super Stylish Holiday Schmooze — This Legacy Endures
Dr. Robert Hilliard Jr., Chree Boydstun, Mary Patton, Milton Townsend at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze at Townsend's Montrose home. (Photo by Killy Chavez) Since its founding by acclaimed caterer Jackson Hicks a few decades ago, Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze has been one of the season’s most anticipated charitable fundraisers. Each year a Houston home of grandeur is opened for the supportive throng that on occasion numbered more than 300. This year’s event was held in the historic home that the late caterer extraordinaire had shared with his partner Milton Townsend.
FBI Houston asks public for help finding missing Spring girl last seen nearly three years ago
SPRING, Texas — FBI Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spring teen who went missing nearly three years ago. Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020. Her mom said that...
Houston Man Wins ‘Survivor,’ Will Donate Entire Massive Prize to Charity
The 43rd season of "Survivor" has ended and a Texas man is the winner of the million-dollar prize, but he says he will be donating it all to charity. According to KHOU-TV, Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, becomes the second oldest winner of "Survivor" on Wednesday night. Gabler says...
houstoncitybook.com
Grand Stairway over Memorial Drive Is One Family's Amazing Holiday Gift to Houston
ONE FAMILY HAS made a unique gift to the city this holiday season — a fabulous new feature of Memorial Park sure to thrill children and challenge fitness-minded adults for years to come. The new “scramble,” created with a $3.5 million gift from Emily Clay and family, will open...
