Houston, TX

spacecityweather.com

A Saturday update on the growing potential of a hard freeze for the Houston area next week

Good afternoon. Eric and I felt it was a good idea to post an update today on the growing potential that a hard freeze will impact Houston later this upcoming week. Since yesterday, there have been a handful of changes. I will admit that the behavior of yesterday’s front (somewhat stronger and faster than expected) factored into some of this thinking. Sometimes we refer to this as “recency bias,” but truthfully, sometimes the atmosphere can offer up some hints to help us as forecasters.
KHOU

Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know

HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
houstononthecheap.com

Dashers Light Show Houston 2022 and Dasher Winterland in Humble, TX Guide

Enjoy a Christmas experience where you can wear your jammies and stay in your car. Experience the thrill of Dasher’s Lightshow with friends and family as you drive through light tunnels and through gigantic Christmas trees, snowmen, and acres of land. Around a million sparkling lights that are synchronized to Christmas music can be seen at Dasher’s drive-thru.
Axios

Cold weather ahead, but warm winters overall

It's finally getting a little cooler, but most of this month has had some of us turning on the fans and lowering the AC. Driving the news: The warm weather is in line with long-term trends that show temperatures getting progressively warmer in Houston and across the world, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data analyzed by climate research group Climate Central.
365thingsinhouston.com

See the sights of the season at 10 holiday attractions in Houston

Take a stroll through some of Greater Houston’s most bedazzling Christmas and holiday lighting displays at ticketed seasonal attractions across the city. The holiday season is in full swing and attractions can be found in all corners of the Greater Houston area, offering spectacles of light for visitors to stroll through and the perfect photo op for your next post.
KHOU

Tips on how to prepare your home for cold weather

HOUSTON — Colder temperatures will start to settle in the Houston area over the next few days. With temperatures possibly reaching into the 30s over the holiday weekend, people are reminded to keep their eye on pipes, especially the ones outside. Plumbing technicians say the worst mistake you can...
Houston Chronicle

Eat of the Week: Gatlin's Viet-Cajun chicken sandwich is so Houston

Every Friday, Chron's food team shares a standout dish from their experiences dining out during the week. Follow along to see why we love these Houston eats. The beginning of crawfish season can't come soon enough, but there are ways to satisfy your cravings while you wait ... kind of. Houstonians have become obsessed with Viet-Cajun crawfish, a crossover born right here in Houston that marries traditional Cajun spices with lots of garlic and Southeast Asian flavors like lemongrass and ginger. With his new restaurant, Gatlin's Fins & Feathers in Independence Heights, Greg Gatlin is bringing his own version of the sauce to the table, but it has nothing to do with crawfish.
spacecityweather.com

Temperatures are going to plummet before Christmas. The question is how low they will go

The month of December has started off ridiculously warm. Through Monday the region has recorded an average temperature of 69 degrees, which is 12 degrees above normal. However, after one more day the greater Houston region will see a shift toward more winter-like weather. It is not going to get spectacularly cold, rather temperatures will just slip back toward our typical December pattern of highs generally in the 60s, with lows in the 40s. The real question is what comes after that. Looking at the big picture, we can see that the coldest air mass on the planet, at present, lies over the Siberia region of Russia, where surface temperatures in some locations are in the -55 to -75 degree Fahrenheit range.
papercitymag.com

Historic Houston Home Hosts a Super Stylish Holiday Schmooze — This Legacy Endures

Dr. Robert Hilliard Jr., Chree Boydstun, Mary Patton, Milton Townsend at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze at Townsend's Montrose home. (Photo by Killy Chavez) Since its founding by acclaimed caterer Jackson Hicks a few decades ago, Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze has been one of the season’s most anticipated charitable fundraisers. Each year a Houston home of grandeur is opened for the supportive throng that on occasion numbered more than 300. This year’s event was held in the historic home that the late caterer extraordinaire had shared with his partner Milton Townsend.
