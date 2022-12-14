ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland

Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Everything Is New Again in Aurora

When it comes to old stuff, Aurora is where it’s at. The rural town just 24 miles south of Portland has actually had three big booms: its flourishing as a utopian community for German immigrants beginning in 1856 and its heydays as an outpost for artists and makers in the 1950s and, arguably, right now. Today, it’s a wonderland of antique shops, vintage stores, and a growing architectural salvage empire that’s a favorite of area designers.
AURORA, OR
WWEEK

Home Artisans You Didn’t Know You Needed

If there’s a specialty house project gumming up your house dreams to-do list, these experts can make it happen. Bring your own chair or pick one from the shop at Revive, specializing in upcycled midcentury antique commercial designs. Look for beauties like a Danish teak chair designed by Grete Jalk for Moreddi and reupholstered using salvaged military canvas. revivepdx.com.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Best of the rest: 11 more restaurants we loved in 2022

In a year of scrappy pop-ups and food carts making the brick-and-mortar leap, our top 10 new Portland restaurants of 2022 kept things lively, delicious and fun, including a restaurant of the year as ambitious as any new opening in years. But those weren’t the only restaurants that caught our attention in 2022. Here are 11 more new restaurants we loved this year, including two outside the Portland city limits.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

The Fate of Southeast Portland Dive Bar Holman’s Hangs in the Air

Along one of Portland’s most bustling restaurant rows — Northeast and Southeast 28th Avenue — diners flock to restaurants like Cheese and Crack, Ken’s Artisan Pizza, and Paadee. But Holman’s, the Buckman dive bar that has been a neighborhood fixture for over 80 years, has remained in limbo since the return to indoor dining. Willamette Week reporter Nigel Jaquiss looked into why the dive bar hasn’t reopened, yet also hasn’t formally called it quits.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Kann is Portland’s 2022 Restaurant of the Year

Open Kann’s glossy, leather-bound menu and you’re faced with the western outline of the Caribbean Island that the Spanish called La Española. The indigo-colored image is meant to orient you in Haiti, the country that inspired chef Gregory Gourdet’s extraordinary new wood-fired Southeast Portland restaurant. But it’s also reminiscent of the hand-drawn maps found at the beginning of fantasy novels.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Quiet weekend weather, but chance of snow being monitored

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After one of the coldest nights yet this fall season, we are going to only rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s for high temperatures on Saturday, as a cool airmass continues to sit over the Pacific Northwest. Morning lows will bottom out right in the 20s across the metro […]
PORTLAND, OR
tuhswolf.com

“Triple Dip” means another La Niña winter for Oregon

As the Pacific Northwest enters the third year in a row of La Niña, another wet and cold winter is in the forecast. Usually this weather pattern occurs around every five years, but the phenomenon known as the ‘Triple Dip’ is significantly more uncommon. La Niña is...
TUALATIN, OR
WWEEK

A Collector’s Paradise in Eastmoreland

Laurie Romanaggi was puzzling over how to style the front window of her 1930s Tudor for the back-to-school season. She was imagining something with a giant foam cooler in the shape of an apple (she had picked one up at an estate sale just that year), alongside a vintage back-to-school banner, maybe some picnic baskets thrown into the mix.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

What We Know About the Ritz-Carlton’s Restaurant-Packed Portland Debut So Far

Way back in 2019, news broke that the iconic Alder Street food cart pod, between 9th and 10th, would transform into Portland’s first Ritz-Carlton location. At that point, most of the focus was on the food carts within that pod, where they would move in particular. But as its opening date approaches, more information about the Ritz-Carlton has emerged — particularly, that the new building will dedicate a significant portion of its real estate to food businesses. The Portland location of the hotel will house a food hall, a taproom, and a ritzy (pun intended) restaurant run by an alumnus of a Michelin-starred restaurant in Portugal.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley

P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
PORTLAND, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Family donates tree to Washougal

The city of Washougal gave local residents a special gift during its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event, held Thursday, Dec. 1, in downtown Washougal. The celebration marked the first time in a decade that the city has had a harvested holiday tree at the center of Reflection Plaza.
WASHOUGAL, WA
montecristomagazine.com

Sunrise⁠—The Buried History of a South Vancouver Neighbourhood

This story is the third in our series on the hidden history of Vancouver’s neighbourhoods. In a city of strenuously ignored disparities, east and west is one division Vancouver locals enjoy playing up. Like their high-end electric vehicles, Westsiders emit a spectral hum of satisfaction with their shady, tree-lined streets and intergenerational wealth. Those on the east side are louder about their civic pride, displaying Ken Lum–inspired East Van onesies and coffee mugs in their homes within walking distance of microbrew pubs and farm-to-table restaurants. And yet as home values exceed nosebleed levels on the east side, there doesn’t seem to be much difference between east and west, except for perhaps tattoo acceptance levels and the length of beards.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy