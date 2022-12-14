Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland
Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
WWEEK
Everything Is New Again in Aurora
When it comes to old stuff, Aurora is where it’s at. The rural town just 24 miles south of Portland has actually had three big booms: its flourishing as a utopian community for German immigrants beginning in 1856 and its heydays as an outpost for artists and makers in the 1950s and, arguably, right now. Today, it’s a wonderland of antique shops, vintage stores, and a growing architectural salvage empire that’s a favorite of area designers.
WWEEK
Home Artisans You Didn’t Know You Needed
If there’s a specialty house project gumming up your house dreams to-do list, these experts can make it happen. Bring your own chair or pick one from the shop at Revive, specializing in upcycled midcentury antique commercial designs. Look for beauties like a Danish teak chair designed by Grete Jalk for Moreddi and reupholstered using salvaged military canvas. revivepdx.com.
North Portland retail shop Sunlan Lighting shines light into the darkness of our mid-December days
A stroll through the cramped aisles of Kay Newell’s North Mississippi Avenue lighting shop provides a bit of sparkle as we approach the Northern Hemisphere’s darkest day, Winter Solstice. Sunlan Lighting, now in its fourth decade, contains more bulbs than even Newell can estimate. “Just behind me is...
Kohr Explores: Bless Your Heart Burgers celebrates Vancouver grand opening
Bless Your Heart Burgers is celebrating its grand opening in Vancouver, Wash., with free burgers and prices, on Saturday, Dec. 16.
Hear me out: Lloyd Center is Portland’s perfect holiday destination
Portland has a secret holiday hot spot, where the parking is ample, the caramel corn is hot, local shops are selling everything from records to Legos and, out on an ice rink, children and adults alike are skating in circles around a massive Christmas tree. Sometimes, it even snows. Of...
hereisoregon.com
Best of the rest: 11 more restaurants we loved in 2022
In a year of scrappy pop-ups and food carts making the brick-and-mortar leap, our top 10 new Portland restaurants of 2022 kept things lively, delicious and fun, including a restaurant of the year as ambitious as any new opening in years. But those weren’t the only restaurants that caught our attention in 2022. Here are 11 more new restaurants we loved this year, including two outside the Portland city limits.
Eater
The Fate of Southeast Portland Dive Bar Holman’s Hangs in the Air
Along one of Portland’s most bustling restaurant rows — Northeast and Southeast 28th Avenue — diners flock to restaurants like Cheese and Crack, Ken’s Artisan Pizza, and Paadee. But Holman’s, the Buckman dive bar that has been a neighborhood fixture for over 80 years, has remained in limbo since the return to indoor dining. Willamette Week reporter Nigel Jaquiss looked into why the dive bar hasn’t reopened, yet also hasn’t formally called it quits.
Kann is Portland’s 2022 Restaurant of the Year
Open Kann’s glossy, leather-bound menu and you’re faced with the western outline of the Caribbean Island that the Spanish called La Española. The indigo-colored image is meant to orient you in Haiti, the country that inspired chef Gregory Gourdet’s extraordinary new wood-fired Southeast Portland restaurant. But it’s also reminiscent of the hand-drawn maps found at the beginning of fantasy novels.
Envoy two-story penthouse atop SW Portland pink landmark is for sale at $3,275,000
Long before the Pearl District pushed penthouses prices to the moon, Nob Hill was the address for Portland’s rich and famous. Grocery maven and former gold prospector Fred G. Meyer once occupied the top floor of the landmark 1929 Envoy residential building off West Burnside Street. The Envoy penthouse...
Quiet weekend weather, but chance of snow being monitored
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After one of the coldest nights yet this fall season, we are going to only rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s for high temperatures on Saturday, as a cool airmass continues to sit over the Pacific Northwest. Morning lows will bottom out right in the 20s across the metro […]
tuhswolf.com
“Triple Dip” means another La Niña winter for Oregon
As the Pacific Northwest enters the third year in a row of La Niña, another wet and cold winter is in the forecast. Usually this weather pattern occurs around every five years, but the phenomenon known as the ‘Triple Dip’ is significantly more uncommon. La Niña is...
WWEEK
A Collector’s Paradise in Eastmoreland
Laurie Romanaggi was puzzling over how to style the front window of her 1930s Tudor for the back-to-school season. She was imagining something with a giant foam cooler in the shape of an apple (she had picked one up at an estate sale just that year), alongside a vintage back-to-school banner, maybe some picnic baskets thrown into the mix.
Vancouver apartment fire leaves 1 hospitalized, 13 displaced
A fire at a Northeast Vancouver apartment complex sent one person to the hospital and displaced 13 residents on Friday night, according to authorities.
Eater
What We Know About the Ritz-Carlton’s Restaurant-Packed Portland Debut So Far
Way back in 2019, news broke that the iconic Alder Street food cart pod, between 9th and 10th, would transform into Portland’s first Ritz-Carlton location. At that point, most of the focus was on the food carts within that pod, where they would move in particular. But as its opening date approaches, more information about the Ritz-Carlton has emerged — particularly, that the new building will dedicate a significant portion of its real estate to food businesses. The Portland location of the hotel will house a food hall, a taproom, and a ritzy (pun intended) restaurant run by an alumnus of a Michelin-starred restaurant in Portugal.
PDX announces increased airport parking fees
FlyPDX has announced that parking rates will be increasing in 2023.
WWEEK
Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley
P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
camaspostrecord.com
Family donates tree to Washougal
The city of Washougal gave local residents a special gift during its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event, held Thursday, Dec. 1, in downtown Washougal. The celebration marked the first time in a decade that the city has had a harvested holiday tree at the center of Reflection Plaza.
montecristomagazine.com
Sunrise—The Buried History of a South Vancouver Neighbourhood
This story is the third in our series on the hidden history of Vancouver’s neighbourhoods. In a city of strenuously ignored disparities, east and west is one division Vancouver locals enjoy playing up. Like their high-end electric vehicles, Westsiders emit a spectral hum of satisfaction with their shady, tree-lined streets and intergenerational wealth. Those on the east side are louder about their civic pride, displaying Ken Lum–inspired East Van onesies and coffee mugs in their homes within walking distance of microbrew pubs and farm-to-table restaurants. And yet as home values exceed nosebleed levels on the east side, there doesn’t seem to be much difference between east and west, except for perhaps tattoo acceptance levels and the length of beards.
Will it snow in Portland the week before Christmas? Don’t lose hope yet!
The countdown to Christmas is on, and with it comes the perennial question: Will Portland get snow?. Sure, the actual holiday is 10 days away, too far out to get an accurate forecast, but Christmas this year is on a weekend, so what about the week before, when kids are out of school and adults are not? Could Portland get snow then?
