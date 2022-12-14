Read full article on original website
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
NASDAQ
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock: Wall Street Remains Bullish Despite Macro Pressures
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), like several other tech stocks, has been battered this year due to macro pressures and the growing fears of a global economic slowdown. The stock might remain volatile over the near term due to rising interest rates and weak consumer spending. Nonetheless, most Wall Street analysts are bullish about Amazon’s long-term growth due to its dominance in the e-commerce and cloud computing markets.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian markets subdued by Fed's hawkish rhetoric
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian stock and currency markets edged lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve forecast more interest rate hikes next year after delivering a widely expected half-a-percentage point hike in borrowing costs to curb inflation. Leading losses across currencies in Southeast Asia, Thailand's baht THB=TH...
