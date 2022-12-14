ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
NASDAQ

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock: Wall Street Remains Bullish Despite Macro Pressures

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), like several other tech stocks, has been battered this year due to macro pressures and the growing fears of a global economic slowdown. The stock might remain volatile over the near term due to rising interest rates and weak consumer spending. Nonetheless, most Wall Street analysts are bullish about Amazon’s long-term growth due to its dominance in the e-commerce and cloud computing markets.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian markets subdued by Fed's hawkish rhetoric

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian stock and currency markets edged lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve forecast more interest rate hikes next year after delivering a widely expected half-a-percentage point hike in borrowing costs to curb inflation. Leading losses across currencies in Southeast Asia, Thailand's baht THB=TH...

