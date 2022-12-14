In the wake of the University of Arizona theater department’s decision to pause admissions for the 2023-2024 school year, I am left questioning our school’s promise to support its entire student body. Here at The University of Arizona, there is an unbridled sense of school pride. Of course, that pride stems from different areas depending on the individual. Sometimes our major or department is what makes us feel proud to be a Wildcat; others are proud to walk the halls because their parents and grandparents did; a lot of us were also born in Tucson, so we were raised to be die-hard fans.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO