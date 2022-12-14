Read full article on original website
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: Funding for Arizona Athletics undermines other high-performing UA departments
In the wake of the University of Arizona theater department’s decision to pause admissions for the 2023-2024 school year, I am left questioning our school’s promise to support its entire student body. Here at The University of Arizona, there is an unbridled sense of school pride. Of course, that pride stems from different areas depending on the individual. Sometimes our major or department is what makes us feel proud to be a Wildcat; others are proud to walk the halls because their parents and grandparents did; a lot of us were also born in Tucson, so we were raised to be die-hard fans.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: Governor-elect Hobbs must remember to represent Indigenous communities
Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was recently elected to be the next governor of Arizona, defeating Republican opponent Kari Lake. As she takes on this new position and responsibility, there are many hot topics she is focusing on in Arizona, such as abortion, immigration and voting rights. Hobbs also has excellent and lengthy plans for collaborating with tribal communities in Arizona. Ensuring that these ideas are implemented is the biggest step for the next Governor if she wants to ensure tribal communities have a larger voice in the state’s political processes.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: Part one: The best movie theaters in Tucson
Tucson has a lot of places you can see a movie, specifically a lot for a city its size. Tucson isn’t known for being a big city. As much as it’s sizable, we know Phoenix is bigger, and Tucsonans seem to be happy being a “smaller city.” However, it stands out to me that Tucson has so many movie theaters.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Frat Parties axed through fall semester
University of Arizona’s Fraternity & Sorority Programs suspended all on-campus fraternity social events through the end of the fall semester. The cancellation came after a plethora of policy violations and an increase in unsafe environments at house parties and other events, according to an email from the FSP’s Greer Vinall, assistant director of community development.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
How Miss Native UA Nadira Mitchell is using her Diné culture to shift the framework in conservation and tribal rights
Though Nadira Mitchell, 21, is now a senior at the University of Arizona, she still remembers what one professor said in a natural resources class during her freshman year. “What the Native Americans were doing back then was not science,” Mitchell recalled them saying. She felt shocked by the...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Banning books: Authors and educators discuss the merit of censorship
The UA Debate Series, along with Pine Reads Review, hosted “Banned Books: Does Censorship Ever Have Merit?” a Nov. 15 collaborative event featuring discourse on the legitimacy of censorship in children’s literature. The event took the form of a panel discussion rather than a traditional debate. Among the panelists were journalist Dashka Slater, and authors Brandy Colbert and Cynthia Harmony, as well as several in-state and out-of-state educators.
