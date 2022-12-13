Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Open Source Software Impacts Supply Chain Security
Nearly 95% of all vulnerabilities are found in transitive dependencies – open source code packages not selected by developers, but indirectly pulled into projects, according to research presented by Endor Labs. “In this environment, open source software is the backbone of our critical infrastructure, but even veteran developers and...
aiexpress.io
Automating governance, risk and compliance (GRC), Drata announces Series C
As its very the title’s definition suggests, compliance isn’t only a “good to have.”. It’s a requirement, and it have to be prioritized as early as attainable. However as a result of compliance efforts have historically been achieved manually, organizations can battle with time, assets and funds to determine, handle and keep it.
wonkhe.com
What implications does ChatGPT have for assessment?
ChatGPT stormed into the collective consciousness of the internet at the tail end of last week, presenting an immediate range of both technical questions and ethical concerns. How does this work? Is it any good? What does this mean for, well, everything?. These were the questions which we were asking...
businesspartnermagazine.com
Why Dedicated Servers are Important for Business
Servers are hardware or software that runs a website or responds to requests from the web. They determine the availability and load speed of your website. And if they go down, so does your website. In this article, we’ll talk about dedicated servers and the top reasons your business needs them. Read on!
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
hackernoon.com
8 Debugging Techniques for Dev & Ops Teams
Software engineers spend most of their time debugging. And their work is not so easy as they have to look into different layers of the software, which are not in their direct control. They just have to take an insight into the error log. This blog will help you understand...
3printr.com
VulcanForms has developed digital manufacturing systems for the mass production of complex metal parts
VulcanForms was founded in 2015 by Martin C. Feldmann and MIT professor John Hart. The goal was to commercialise the “world’s first” industrially scalable solution for additive manufacturing of metals with lasers. Earlier this year, the start-up received $355 million in funding. Now the team could announce the construction of its first digital manufacturing facility in Devens and Newburyport, Massachusetts.
TechCrunch
Smartynames uses AI to find you the perfect domain name
It’s free and super easy to use; you type in a prompt (say, “My company will be a news site that covers all things startups and technology,” just to pick something completely out of the air), and the AI will process the prompt and come up with a bunch of ideas for domain names, then check if they are available. The availability checker itself isn’t entirely reliable; it will show domains that are “for sale” as “available” — technically, that does mean they are available, of course, but it’ll be left as an exercise to the reader whether a domain that costs $10,000 is available or not.
datafloq.com
Getting Started with MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud
Join NowName: Getting Started with MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab, you will provision a MongoDB Atlas cluster, create a database and set up App Services GraphQL...
KTEN.com
10 Best Paraphrasing Tools For Thesis & Academic Writing | 2023
Originally Posted On: https://digitalgondola.com/best-paraphrasing-tools-for-thesis-academic-writing/. Thesis papers are academic papers that require a lot of research, but it is not easy to discover and use new information. Writing a thesis paper can be very challenging, especially if the student does not understand what the paper entails and what to do. The student has to write a thesis paper that is informative, well-researched, and well-structured. It is a common challenge for most students who do not have enough time and resources to work on their thesis papers.
datafloq.com
How to Unlock the Business Benefits Hidden in your Data
Digital transformation accelerated during the pandemic, as companies of all sizes and in a range of industries invested in advanced, collaborative technologies in a bid to adapt to the new normal. As a result, many more organizations have now established a solid foundation on which to build a digital future.
salestechstar.com
QuestionPro Names Marc Mandel as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management
QuestionPro, a global provider of online survey, research services, customer experience and employee experience has appointed Marc Mandel, CCXP as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management. He will lead the company’s Customer Experience (CX) Go-to-Market teams in North America. Mandel has more than 20 years’ experience...
A Pivotal Moment in Open Source History
Free as in Freedom, by Sam Williams, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. OPEN SOURCE. In November , 1995, Peter Salus, a member of the Free Software Foundation and author of the 1994 book, A Quarter Century of Unix , issued a call for papers to members of the GNU Project's "system-discuss" mailing list. Salus, the conference's scheduled chairman, wanted to tip off fellow hackers about the upcoming Conference on Freely Redistributable Software in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Slated for February, 1996 and sponsored by the Free Software Foundation, the event promised to be the first engineering conference solely dedicated to free software and, in a show of unity with other free software programmers, welcomed papers on "any aspect of GNU, Linux, NetBSD, 386BSD, FreeBSD, Perl, Tcl/tk, and other tools for which the code is accessible and redistributable." Salus wrote: Over the past 15 years, free and low-cost software has become ubiquitous. This conference will bring together implementers of several different types of freely redistributable software and publishers of such software (on various media). There will be tutorials and refereed papers, as well as keynotes by Linus Torvalds and Richard Stallman.See Peter Salus, "FYI-Conference on Freely Redistributable Software, 2/2, Cambridge" (1995) (archived by Terry Winograd).
Workhuman Completes Workday Certified Integration
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM. & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Workhuman, a Workday certified software partner, today, December 8, announced that it has recertified its Workday integration to continue providing customers with a seamless experience that connects Workday HCM with the Workhuman Cloud.
The Best Programming Languages for Working with AI
You will require coding skills if you want to work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). How do you begin? and Which programming language is ideal for AI? How about starting with these programming languages? I will list high-level overview of the top programming languages for artificial intelligence in this article, along with an explanation of their salient characteristics.
satnews.com
Ramon.Space achieves AS9100 certification
Ramon.Space has achieved AS9100 certification, the highest quality standard for Quality Management Systems for aerospace and defense organizations. Ramon.Space is committed to releasing high-quality products and ensuring that its processes are on par with the rest of the space industry. The AS9100 certification is a stamp of excellence in space design, development, and production, and achieving this certification further enables the company to continue to build high-grade offerings and ensure our customers receive safe and reliable products. Furthermore, applying the certification clauses will enable Ramon.Space to attain supply chain efficiency and deliver higher customer satisfaction.
aiexpress.io
Exafunction supports AWS Inferentia to unlock best price performance for machine learning inference
Throughout all industries, machine studying (ML) fashions are getting deeper, workflows are getting extra complicated, and workloads are working at bigger scales. Important effort and assets are put into making these fashions extra correct since this funding immediately leads to higher merchandise and experiences. Then again, making these fashions run effectively in manufacturing is a non-trivial endeavor that’s typically neglected, regardless of being key to reaching efficiency and price range targets. On this put up we cowl how Exafunction and AWS Inferentia work collectively to unlock straightforward and cost-efficient deployment for ML fashions in manufacturing.
aiexpress.io
Damage assessment using Amazon SageMaker geospatial capabilities and custom SageMaker models
On this put up, we present easy methods to prepare, deploy, and predict pure catastrophe injury with Amazon SageMaker with geospatial capabilities. We use the brand new SageMaker geospatial capabilities to generate new inference knowledge to check the mannequin. Many authorities and humanitarian organizations want fast and correct situational consciousness when a catastrophe strikes. Realizing the severity, trigger, and site of injury can help within the first responder’s response technique and decision-making. The shortage of correct and well timed info can contribute to an incomplete or misdirected reduction effort.
food-safety.com
Key Technology Introduces New Air Cleaner
Key Technology has introduced its new #16 Air Cleaner system for food processing facilities. The system uses positive air flow, which moves through a product as it falls above a diagonal screen, to push light debris up and into a collection hood. Removing extraneous vegetable matter (EVM), dirt, and other...
Futurism
OpenAI's New AI Offers Detailed Instructions on How to Shoplift
Turns out there's an easy hack for getting OpenAI's newly released chatbot, ChatGPT, to give you detailed instructions on how to do illegal stuff: just tell it to be unethical. Made available earlier this week, the bot is a conversational language modeling system and the newest iteration of the company's...
