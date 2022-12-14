Read full article on original website
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
NSA Breaks Above 6% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.76 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian markets subdued by Fed's hawkish rhetoric
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian stock and currency markets edged lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve forecast more interest rate hikes next year after delivering a widely expected half-a-percentage point hike in borrowing costs to curb inflation. Leading losses across currencies in Southeast Asia, Thailand's baht THB=TH...
POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for new 14-year bond at 7.40%
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 300 billion rupees ($3.62 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 6.90% to 7.43%, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.
Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling
Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOR) where we have detected an approximate $220.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 9.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 47,650,000 to 52,200,000). Among the largest underlying components of AOR, in trading today iShares Trust - iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (Symbol: IUSB) is down about 0.4%, Ishares Core Msci International Developed Markets (Symbol: IDEV) is down about 1.2%, and Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (Symbol: IEMG) is up by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the AOR Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of AOR, versus its 200 day moving average:
iShares Silver Trust Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Silver Trust (Symbol: SLV) where we have detected an approximate $106.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.0% decrease week over week (from 515,000,000 to 510,000,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SLV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Oversold Conditions For Payoneer Global (PAYO)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
XLV, ABBV, ABT, DHR: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLV) where we have detected an approximate $302.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.7% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 306,620,000 to 308,820,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLV, in trading today AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) is down about 0.6%, Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) is off about 2.2%, and Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) is lower by about 2.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Digging Deep to Find Value: Stocks to Consider for 2023
We are at that time when looking back at the year that was will become a very popular thing to do for fund managers and the like who will measure their performance against stock indices and averages. The problem this year is that averages are misleading. As the year has gone on, the spread of performance between sectors and styles of stocks has grown to the point where the average of them tells us just about nothing.
GM September 2024 Options Begin Trading
Investors in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw new options begin trading today, for the September 2024 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 644 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the GM options chain for the new September 2024 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
How The Pieces Add Up: VONV Targets $74
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $73.72 per unit.
SDY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.98, changing hands as low as $123.87 per share. SPDR S&P Dividend shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
IMO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (TSX: IMO.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.18, changing hands as low as $63.04 per share. Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Friday's ETF Movers: XAR, GNR
In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Maxar Technologies, up about 122.9% and shares of V2x, up about 1.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.72, changing hands as low as $60.40 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
First Week of INCY February 2023 Options Trading
Investors in Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) saw new options begin trading this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the INCY options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.55), with the stock changing hands as low as $83.66 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IAU
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Gold Trust (Symbol: IAU) where we have detected an approximate $89.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.3% decrease week over week (from 764,250,000 to 761,600,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IAU, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Graham Stephan Believes You Should 'DCA and Chill'
Investing your money in a brokerage account can be a great way to build wealth -- and also a great way to lose a whole lot of money if you don't make smart investing choices. Finance expert and YouTube personality Graham Stephan recently sent out a tweet showcasing someone who had lost a lot of cash in the market. Stephan suggested with the tweet that there was a better investing strategy that could reduce the likelihood of financial disaster.
