EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian markets subdued by Fed's hawkish rhetoric
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian stock and currency markets edged lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve forecast more interest rate hikes next year after delivering a widely expected half-a-percentage point hike in borrowing costs to curb inflation. Leading losses across currencies in Southeast Asia, Thailand's baht THB=TH...
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOR) where we have detected an approximate $220.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 9.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 47,650,000 to 52,200,000). Among the largest underlying components of AOR, in trading today iShares Trust - iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (Symbol: IUSB) is down about 0.4%, Ishares Core Msci International Developed Markets (Symbol: IDEV) is down about 1.2%, and Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (Symbol: IEMG) is up by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the AOR Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of AOR, versus its 200 day moving average:
POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for new 14-year bond at 7.40%
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 300 billion rupees ($3.62 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 6.90% to 7.43%, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.
NSA Breaks Above 6% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.76 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling
Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%.
Digging Deep to Find Value: Stocks to Consider for 2023
We are at that time when looking back at the year that was will become a very popular thing to do for fund managers and the like who will measure their performance against stock indices and averages. The problem this year is that averages are misleading. As the year has gone on, the spread of performance between sectors and styles of stocks has grown to the point where the average of them tells us just about nothing.
