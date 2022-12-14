Read full article on original website
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NSA Breaks Above 6% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.76 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
ORA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.02, changing hands as low as $84.07 per share. Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $206.94, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Innoviva (INVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Innoviva (INVA) closed the most recent trading day at $12.77, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had...
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $59.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of...
Paccar (PCAR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Paccar (PCAR) closed at $98.23, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the truck maker...
PBF Energy (PBF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $36.58, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
MUB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: MUB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.27, changing hands as low as $105.76 per share. iShares National Muni Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Northwest Bancshares Becomes Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOR) where we have detected an approximate $220.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 9.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 47,650,000 to 52,200,000). Among the largest underlying components of AOR, in trading today iShares Trust - iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (Symbol: IUSB) is down about 0.4%, Ishares Core Msci International Developed Markets (Symbol: IDEV) is down about 1.2%, and Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (Symbol: IEMG) is up by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the AOR Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of AOR, versus its 200 day moving average:
Oversold Conditions For Payoneer Global (PAYO)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Liberty Broadband Becomes Oversold (LBRDA)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Performance Food (PFGC) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Why Graham Stephan Believes You Should 'DCA and Chill'
Investing your money in a brokerage account can be a great way to build wealth -- and also a great way to lose a whole lot of money if you don't make smart investing choices. Finance expert and YouTube personality Graham Stephan recently sent out a tweet showcasing someone who had lost a lot of cash in the market. Stephan suggested with the tweet that there was a better investing strategy that could reduce the likelihood of financial disaster.
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.55), with the stock changing hands as low as $83.66 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
iShares Silver Trust Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Silver Trust (Symbol: SLV) where we have detected an approximate $106.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.0% decrease week over week (from 515,000,000 to 510,000,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SLV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Financial Sector Update for 12/16/2022: NCPL, APO, TRIN
Financial stocks were lower in late Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both down around 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was off 1.4%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down almost 3%. In company news, Netcapital (NCPL)...
Tompkins Financial Enters Oversold Territory
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) presently has an above average rank, in the top 50% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
