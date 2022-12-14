Read full article on original website
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.72, changing hands as low as $60.40 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NSA Breaks Above 6% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.76 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
GM September 2024 Options Begin Trading
Investors in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw new options begin trading today, for the September 2024 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 644 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the GM options chain for the new September 2024 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Why Alphabet Is a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before 2022 Ends
Like much of the tech sector, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has significantly underperformed the broad market this year. With just two weeks left to go in 2022, shares of the search giant are down 37% year-to-date as the company's growth has slowed, profits have fallen, and fears of a recession have mounted.
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOR) where we have detected an approximate $220.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 9.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 47,650,000 to 52,200,000). Among the largest underlying components of AOR, in trading today iShares Trust - iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (Symbol: IUSB) is down about 0.4%, Ishares Core Msci International Developed Markets (Symbol: IDEV) is down about 1.2%, and Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (Symbol: IEMG) is up by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the AOR Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of AOR, versus its 200 day moving average:
Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.55), with the stock changing hands as low as $83.66 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
IMO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (TSX: IMO.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.18, changing hands as low as $63.04 per share. Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
First Week of INCY February 2023 Options Trading
Investors in Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) saw new options begin trading this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the INCY options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
PERI vs. RELX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Content sector have probably already heard of Perion Network (PERI) and RELX PLC (RELX). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great...
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IAU
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Gold Trust (Symbol: IAU) where we have detected an approximate $89.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.3% decrease week over week (from 764,250,000 to 761,600,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IAU, versus its 200 day moving average:
First Week of August 2023 Options Trading For Avantor (AVTR)
Investors in Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) saw new options begin trading this week, for the August 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 245 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AVTR options chain for the new August 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
XLV, ABBV, ABT, DHR: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLV) where we have detected an approximate $302.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.7% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 306,620,000 to 308,820,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLV, in trading today AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) is down about 0.6%, Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) is off about 2.2%, and Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) is lower by about 2.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Friday's ETF Movers: XAR, GNR
In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Maxar Technologies, up about 122.9% and shares of V2x, up about 1.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
PBF Energy (PBF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $36.58, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock: Wall Street Remains Bullish Despite Macro Pressures
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), like several other tech stocks, has been battered this year due to macro pressures and the growing fears of a global economic slowdown. The stock might remain volatile over the near term due to rising interest rates and weak consumer spending. Nonetheless, most Wall Street analysts are bullish about Amazon’s long-term growth due to its dominance in the e-commerce and cloud computing markets.
VOOV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $140.14, changing hands as low as $139.44 per share. Vanguard S&P 500 Value shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Graphic Packaging Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GPK
In trading on Friday, shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.47, changing hands as low as $21.16 per share. Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
IKTSY or FDS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Business - Information Services stocks have likely encountered both INTERTEK GP (IKTSY) and FactSet Research (FDS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find...
