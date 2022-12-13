Read full article on original website
Stanley Holmes Village residents "don't deserve to live like this": AC mayor
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The mayor of Atlantic City on Thursday called the living conditions at Stanley Holmes Village Apartments "inhumane." Mayor Marty Small Sr. revealed the findings of an inspection at the housing complex.Residents of the housing complex have told CBS Philadelphia in recent weeks they've had heating issues, no hot water and bug infestations, and that's just a few of their problems.The city sent in inspectors and the results are in."Infestation of mice, bedbugs, roaches," Dale Finch, director of Atlantic City's Department of Licensing and Inspections, said. "Horrendous problem."Atlantic City leaders say there is a long list of...
Somers Point resident surprised with new roof
In a sincere and grand gesture, East Coast Roofing, Siding and Windows surprised 80-year young Somers Point resident Carol Bird with a brand-new roof, just in time for the holidays. Carol’s widow, Ronald Bird Sr. was an active member of the community, having served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was the Somers Point Fire Captain for 52 years, and an active member of the American Legion and VFW. While not working, Bird Sr. volunteered his plumbing services for the firehouses, VFW, and Legion.
Animal Shelter Reduces Fees for Holiday Adoptions
If you don’t find everything you’re hoping for under your Christmas tree, consider visiting the Atlantic County Animal Shelter on Christmas Day to meet the lovable dogs and cats available for immediate adoption. As a gift from the shelter, all adoption fees for eligible pets will be reduced...
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Scrooges call security on holiday carollers inside Manchester senior village
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A group of forty-plus holiday carollers took to the streets and blasted out songs of joy and holiday cheer, but it was short-lived Wednesday night. The event was pre-planned and advertised to members of the 55-plus community ahead of time through their homeowner’s association email accounts. The incident happened at the Renaissance in Manchester. The plan for the group was to stop at ten locations in the community to spread the Christmas and Hannukah spirit. They never got to finish their route. During their caroling, complaints from the local Scrooges and Grinches were made to the The post Scrooges call security on holiday carollers inside Manchester senior village appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cooper University Health, Cape Regional Health sign LOI to merge
Cooper University Health Care and Cape Regional Health System announced that the two systems have signed a Letter of Intent to merge. When complete, the partnership will bring together two highly regarded health systems, expanding access to specialty health services to residents and visitors of Cape May County. The signing...
Multiple Gunshot Victims In Atlantic City: As Kids Walked From School
We have just confirmed news of the latest shootings in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Well placed City and Atlantic City Police Department sources have told us the following:. Two people have been shot. Approximately 10 gun shots were fired. It has...
Camden County Health Department issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Thursday, Dec 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
Tom Bosworth Achieves Record-Setting $19.7M Jury Verdict
PHILADELPHIA, PA—Bosworth Law is pleased to announce that with a record-setting jury verdict, Tom Bosworth has become the youngest lead counsel in Pennsylvania to achieve an eight-figure jury verdict for a living client in a medical malpractice lawsuit. The Philadelphia jury awarded a $19.7 million verdict to a medical...
Ocean County Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age Five
The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
Fun City Adventure Park to Become Newest Anchor at Union Lake Crossing Shopping Center in Millville
(MILLVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Irgang Group announced on December 15th that it has signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey. Occupying most of the former Dick's store,...
Controversial warehouse project in Mullica Hill, NJ voted down during heated meeting
A controversial warehouse development project in Gloucester County, New Jersey was voted down on Thursday night.
Check Out the Amazing Winter Wonderland Light Show in Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Let me first say that it is very hard to photograph outdoor Christmas lights. Pictures of Christmas light displays do not do justice to the look of holiday light displays. So although I am sharing a few, you need to see them in person to enjoy them. Something you want...
Rescued New Jersey boaters recall being lost at sea: 'It sounded like the devil was out there'
Two missing boaters who departed Cape May, New Jersey last month in a 30-foot sailboat returned safely Wednesday night.
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
Four more catalytic converter thefts as Monmouth County, NJ officials continue push for change
Ocean Township Police have announced the arrest of four Camden residents who took the drive north and stole several catalytic converters. This is just the latest incident of catalytic converter thefts taking place in New Jersey. In the early morning hours Wednesday in Ocean Township, police officers pulled up to...
