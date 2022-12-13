ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

CBS Philly

Stanley Holmes Village residents "don't deserve to live like this": AC mayor

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The mayor of Atlantic City on Thursday called the living conditions at Stanley Holmes Village Apartments "inhumane." Mayor Marty Small Sr. revealed the findings of an inspection at the housing complex.Residents of the housing complex have told CBS Philadelphia in recent weeks they've had heating issues, no hot water and bug infestations, and that's just a few of their problems.The city sent in inspectors and the results are in."Infestation of mice, bedbugs, roaches," Dale Finch, director of Atlantic City's Department of Licensing and Inspections, said. "Horrendous problem."Atlantic City leaders say there is a long list of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Somers Point resident surprised with new roof

In a sincere and grand gesture, East Coast Roofing, Siding and Windows surprised 80-year young Somers Point resident Carol Bird with a brand-new roof, just in time for the holidays. Carol’s widow, Ronald Bird Sr. was an active member of the community, having served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was the Somers Point Fire Captain for 52 years, and an active member of the American Legion and VFW. While not working, Bird Sr. volunteered his plumbing services for the firehouses, VFW, and Legion.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
somerspoint.com

Animal Shelter Reduces Fees for Holiday Adoptions

If you don’t find everything you’re hoping for under your Christmas tree, consider visiting the Atlantic County Animal Shelter on Christmas Day to meet the lovable dogs and cats available for immediate adoption. As a gift from the shelter, all adoption fees for eligible pets will be reduced...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Scrooges call security on holiday carollers inside Manchester senior village

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A group of forty-plus holiday carollers took to the streets and blasted out songs of joy and holiday cheer, but it was short-lived Wednesday night. The event was pre-planned and advertised to members of the 55-plus community ahead of time through their homeowner’s association email accounts. The incident happened at the Renaissance in Manchester. The plan for the group was to stop at ten locations in the community to spread the Christmas and Hannukah spirit. They never got to finish their route. During their caroling, complaints from the local Scrooges and Grinches were made to the The post Scrooges call security on holiday carollers inside Manchester senior village appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

Cooper University Health, Cape Regional Health sign LOI to merge

Cooper University Health Care and Cape Regional Health System announced that the two systems have signed a Letter of Intent to merge. When complete, the partnership will bring together two highly regarded health systems, expanding access to specialty health services to residents and visitors of Cape May County. The signing...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Tom Bosworth Achieves Record-Setting $19.7M Jury Verdict

PHILADELPHIA, PA—Bosworth Law is pleased to announce that with a record-setting jury verdict, Tom Bosworth has become the youngest lead counsel in Pennsylvania to achieve an eight-figure jury verdict for a living client in a medical malpractice lawsuit. The Philadelphia jury awarded a $19.7 million verdict to a medical...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Ocean County Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age Five

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore

Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

