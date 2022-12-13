City of Reno looking for community input on future Adaptive Cycling Center

The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, formerly known as the Rosewood Golf Course. This membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many adaptive bikes and go directly on the trail, eliminating the need for bike transport.

The City is looking to gauge community interest in this type of adaptive cycling program and determine the best hours of operation. Community members are invited to take this survey and share their feedback. The deadline to complete the survey is January 10, 2023.

The Rosewood Nature Study Area is a 219-acre wetland habitat currently being restored by Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation with approximately 2.5 miles of trail. It is a convenient launching point to access the SouthEast Connector trail as well as connect to the Tahoe-Pyramid Bike trail. To learn more about the City’s adaptive and inclusion programs, visit Reno.gov or contact April Wolfe at wolfea@reno.gov.