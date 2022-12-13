The 1940 film Christmas in July made celebrating the yuletide holiday in the summer a thing. But what about celebrating a little bit of July during the holidays? S’mores are a summertime classic, but the unbeatable combination of marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers can also be a warm and gooey dessert in the colder months. Here are a few SF spots where you can indulge in the ultimate campfire comfort food.

SAN RAMON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO