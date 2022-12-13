Read full article on original website
What’s Going On With Air Quality in San Francisco?
It’s not your imagination. It’s a bit hazy out there and tomorrow will be worse. Some residents have been burning wood to stay warm during these cold days and nights. That increase in particulate matter (a.k.a. “soot”) combined with the high pressure sitting over the region makes for poor air quality.
Key Takeaways on the High Cost of Bad Cops in SF
Readers may have heard about a scandal that unfolded in 2016 when a teenage girl named Jasmine Abuslin allegedly had sex with 30 Bay Area law enforcement officers. It resulted in court cases, legal settlements, firings, reprimands, resignations—reverberations that all but missed San Francisco. While names and actions of most officers linked to Abuslin came to light in Oakland, Richmond and other communities, they were guarded as official secrets in San Francisco.
Laid-Off Tech Workers Are Bracing For a Difficult Future
Breakups are never easy—some you see coming a mile away because the signs have been there all along. Others might come as a complete surprise. Sometimes a new person just comes along and turns your life upside down. Either way, what’s true about breakups recently in the Bay Area—where...
Apartment Tower Plans Next to Popular SF Coffee Shop Revealed
Fresh plans show a 10-story tower could be built next to a popular San Francisco coffee shop. A total of 94 studio apartments could pop-up in the SoMa neighborhood if approved, 12 of which would be listed as affordable. The 85-foot building would replace an existing parking lot at 1401...
Photos of Life at the Center of San Francisco’s Drug Crisis
With the closure of the Tenderloin Center, a safe drug-use site, the city is now grappling with how to address its drug crisis moving forward. With the mayor and supervisors pitted against each other in a battle to open more sites—or none at all. Supervisors say safe use sites...
Journeys: Snatching Fish from the ‘Devil’s Teeth’
It was unreal. The mysterious and wild islands in front of me made it seem like I’d warped into another world from the urban San Francisco streets where I’d started the day. But the piercing icy wind hitting my knuckles as they clutched a fishing rod made it painfully clear that this was no dream.
Man Fears Drug Market Will Return To His Home After Crisis Zone Curfew
Reese Isbell was excited to move from Lower Nob Hill to what he thought was an up and coming neighborhood in San Francisco. Buying the two-bedroom condo last year was a dream of home ownership realized for him and his husband. Its SoMa location was close enough to transit and...
Visit These Stunning Holiday Trees in San Francisco
If there’s one thing that forest-worshipping pagans and even the most devout Christians can agree on, it’s this: Holiday trees are awesome! Whether you favor prim, tasteful white lights or you’re the kind of family that searches out pickle-shaped ornaments that look like Nicolas Cage while untangling strings of fat bulbs together, San Francisco is—perhaps unsurprisingly—full of majestically bedazzled conifers.
Menorahs and Dreidel Cookie Molds: Prepare for Hanukkah at the Last Judaica Store in San Francisco
While many San Franciscans are placing their Amazon Prime orders, in search of the true meaning of Christmas, the Jewish portion of the population is digging up the menorahs they swore they had. This year, the eight days of celebration overlap nicely with Christmas, meaning many of us are united...
These Are the Best Places Around the Bay Area for S’Mores
The 1940 film Christmas in July made celebrating the yuletide holiday in the summer a thing. But what about celebrating a little bit of July during the holidays? S’mores are a summertime classic, but the unbeatable combination of marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers can also be a warm and gooey dessert in the colder months. Here are a few SF spots where you can indulge in the ultimate campfire comfort food.
12 Ideas for New Ways To Donate This Holiday Season
It’s the list-making time of year! If you’re looking for some new organizations to support during this holiday season, The Standard assembled the following list of 12 humanitarian and arts organizations that support a variety of causes in the city and beyond. Compass Family Services is a social...
What’s in a San Francisco School Garden? ‘Fairy Soup,’ Peppers and Lead
Sugar, food coloring, glitter and other sparkly things: these are the ingredients that kindergartners turn into a “fairy soup” to lure magical visitors to their school garden. They also make bee-watering stations out of seashells, nibble freshly picked peppers and plant seeds of their own in this wild-by-design...
