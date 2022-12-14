Read full article on original website
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in Florida
Manatees huddle around the opening of Three Sisters Spring in Crystal RiverPhoto byUncovering Florida. If you are waiting for the "right time" to take a trip to see Florida's elusive manatees in the flesh, this weekend may offer the perfect opportunity--as long as the predicted weather forecast holds.
What are the Best Places in Florida to Retire on Only a Social Security Check in 2022?
Photo byVisitCentralFL, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. While we'd all like to think we'll be able to save enough money for a comfortable retirement, things don't always go according to plan. Sometimes, unexpected emergencies, expenses, or commitments mean that we can't save as much as we'd hoped. So we have to rely heavily on social security checks for our income after retirement.
Florida to Make a Major Change for Homeowners. Will You be Affected?
The Florida state Legislature approved on Wednesday a bill requiring hundreds of thousands of Florida property owners to buy flood insurance. It is the nation’s first mandate of its sort.
Florida manatees facing starvation fed through program
In 2021, there were a record 1,101 manatee deaths, mostly due to starvation because manmade pollution from farms, urban sites and other sources has decimated seagrass.
8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida
Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
The 53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival Brings Awareness to Florida's Official Stone Crab Capital
If it's one thing Florida does better than almost any other state, it's fresh seafood. That's why it seems only fitting that the historic fishing village of Everglades City — the state's very own stone-crab capital — will soon become ground zero for all things Florida fish during the annual Everglades Seafood Festival.
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
Toxic Algae Blooms Emerge in Portions Southwest Florida Coastline That Could Cause Fish Kills and Respiratory Risks
Portions of the Southwest Florida Coastline have suffered from toxic algae blooms that cause fish kills and potential respiratory risks. Scientists and researchers called for urgent action to restore the health of the bays. Walking near the Southwest Florida Coastline would be a normal day. However, noticeable algae blooms on...
At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception
'Obviously, we think that there’s a lot of potential in the springs.'. Florida has a lot of dinosaurs these days. I don’t mean the folks lining up for the Early Bird Special at Red Lobster, I mean actual dinosaurs, or rather statues of them. They range from Sexy...
The Best Cupcakes In Florida Are At This Bakery
Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.
FLORIDA PANTHER UPDATE
The Florida panther, Florida’s official state animal, has been listed as a federally endangered species since 1967. As the state grows, suitable habitat for panthers and other wildlife shrinks. Encounters with Florida panthers are relatively rare but do occur, particularly in rural parts of Florida. If you feel threatened...
Regional Grocery Store Planning to Open a New Location in Florida
Photo byBy Southeastern Grocers - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: JaxDailyRecord and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Seminole State Forest Florida: Looking for pristine wilderness?
Deep in the heart of Central Florida lies a hidden gem waiting to be discovered – Seminole State Forest. This beautiful forest is home to over 300 lakes, rivers, and streams as well as diverse wildlife and plant life. With so much to offer, it’s no wonder that Seminole...
Crocodiles Make a Comeback Florida, Sighting Baffles Scientists
Florida residents have reported multiple sightings of two separate crocodile species in recent months. And scientists aren’t sure where they’re coming from. Nile crocodiles and American crocodiles, which were recently thought to be nearly extinct, have been stalking around the coastal regions of the Sunshine State. And people aren’t exactly happy to see them.
On top of homeowner premiums, policyholders could face a new tab coming soon: Flood insurance
When State Rep. Dianne Hart heard details about a requirement for flood insurance — part of legislation in the special session on property insurance reforms — she saw right away what would happen:. “If I gotta buy flood insurance, that means I have to add a premium to...
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
This Is Florida's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Florida’s property insurance commissioner calls it quits
It was a surprising departure in the wake of a special session on Florida's property insurance crisis. The state's insurance commissioner has turned in his resignation.
Report: DeSantis program has hired just 7 veterans to become Florida teachers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A program Governor Ron DeSantis introduced over the summer to make it easier for veterans to become teachers has landed with a thud after six months, according to a new report. Military.com reports the program has hired a total of seven veterans to become teachers across...
This Is Florida's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
