Florida State

L. Cane

What are the Best Places in Florida to Retire on Only a Social Security Check in 2022?

Photo byVisitCentralFL, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. While we'd all like to think we'll be able to save enough money for a comfortable retirement, things don't always go according to plan. Sometimes, unexpected emergencies, expenses, or commitments mean that we can't save as much as we'd hoped. So we have to rely heavily on social security checks for our income after retirement.
hwy.co

8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida

Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
floridapolitics.com

At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception

'Obviously, we think that there’s a lot of potential in the springs.'. Florida has a lot of dinosaurs these days. I don’t mean the folks lining up for the Early Bird Special at Red Lobster, I mean actual dinosaurs, or rather statues of them. They range from Sexy...
iheart.com

The Best Cupcakes In Florida Are At This Bakery

Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.
Florida Weekly

FLORIDA PANTHER UPDATE

The Florida panther, Florida’s official state animal, has been listed as a federally endangered species since 1967. As the state grows, suitable habitat for panthers and other wildlife shrinks. Encounters with Florida panthers are relatively rare but do occur, particularly in rural parts of Florida. If you feel threatened...
floridaing.com

Seminole State Forest Florida: Looking for pristine wilderness?

Deep in the heart of Central Florida lies a hidden gem waiting to be discovered – Seminole State Forest. This beautiful forest is home to over 300 lakes, rivers, and streams as well as diverse wildlife and plant life. With so much to offer, it’s no wonder that Seminole...
Outsider.com

Crocodiles Make a Comeback Florida, Sighting Baffles Scientists

Florida residents have reported multiple sightings of two separate crocodile species in recent months. And scientists aren’t sure where they’re coming from. Nile crocodiles and American crocodiles, which were recently thought to be nearly extinct, have been stalking around the coastal regions of the Sunshine State. And people aren’t exactly happy to see them.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New Publix opens in Brevard County

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

