Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
One person dead in crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Deputies are investigating a crash in Elkhart County that killed one person early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s office, they responded to the scene near County Road 31 and 46 to a car that had crashed into a tree. The department says the car was traveling north on 31, when the car started heading left of center before leaving the roadway, driving down an embankment and hitting the tree.
WANE-TV
No injuries following Northeast Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one is hurt following a house fire Saturday evening on Fort Wayne’s Northeast side. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Crews searched the home and rescued one dog.
963xke.com
Deer causes two trucks to collide in DeKalb County
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that two people were hurt when their trucks collided Thursday morning after one of them hit a deer. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 6:41 a.m. on County Road 27 when Codey Shetley, of Auburn, hit a deer that ran into the northbound lane.
95.3 MNC
Nappanee man crashed car on State Road 119
Speed and slippery road conditions don’t mix. A Nappanee man found that out the hard way when he crashed his car on State Road 119. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, about three miles east of Wakarusa when Sheriff’s deputies say the 22-year-old man lost control of his car while trying to pass another vehicle.
WNDU
2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash on Thursday morning involving an SUV and a buggy. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 around 10:50 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy. This caused the buggy to overturn in the ditch on the east side of County Road 43.
WATCH: Video shows the moment a car crashed into The Village Tap; management hopes to reopen soon
On Friday December 9, a car with two women inside crashed into The Village Tap along East State Boulevard.
WNDU
Portion of U.S. 6 near Bremen reopens after single-vehicle rollover crash causes temporary closure
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of U.S. 6 in Marshall County was temporarily closed Friday morning after a vehicle rolled over. The road was closed between State Road 106 and Miami Trail, which is just west of Bremen. Officials say the road has since been reopened to traffic.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man recovers after collapsing during arrest; use-of-force investigation over
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man who collapsed while wrestling with police last month is now in jail on outstanding warrants after recovering from a "medical event", police say. The Nov. 8th arrest, captured in part by viewer video provided to FOX 55 News, sparked both an internal investigation...
95.3 MNC
North Webster man, 51, killed in crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen
A North Webster man was killed in a crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on CR 31 north of County Road 46 when the driver, identified as Shane Evans, 51, drove his 2004 Jeep SUV left of center, then left the roadway and drove down an embankment.
95.3 MNC
Child arrested in connection to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School
In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
WANE-TV
Police: 15-year-old in custody after threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 15-year-old male is in custody Thursday after making a reported threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). At approximately 1:30 p.m., a school resource officer received information warning that a threat...
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Teen suspect faces felony charges regarding theft, kidnapping, vehicle pursuit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 17-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult and faces multiple felony charges stemming from a Dec. 8 theft and police pursuit, according to court documents. Court documents say the suspect, Swa Hid, was riding his bicycle back home Dec. 8 when he...
WANE-TV
Jury finds Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in Whitley County homicide
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, a jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in the death of another Fort Wayne man who was later found in a Whitley County ditch by police. After 15 witnesses, 30 pieces of evidence and around two and a half...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man gets 63 months in prison for drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for drug charges. Officials say Jordan Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution and aiding in the distribution of methamphetamine. In September 2020, law enforcement bought over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Patterson, according...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for southeast roundabout renovations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the completion of a roundabout project at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace. The Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabouts Renovation & Beautification Project renovated a multi-point intersection that was originally a two...
hometownstations.com
Two Mercer County juveniles charged with delinquency for animal cruelty for calf abuse video
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two Mercer County juveniles have now been charged following a disturbing video of a calf being abused that was circulating on social media in November. We have blurred the video you are about to see, but we want to warn you that the video is disturbing.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo asks for unwanted Christmas lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is currently accepting donations for unwanted Christmas lights. The zoo started the recycling effort in an attempt to prevent unwanted Christmas lights from ending up in a landfill, according to the zoo’s Facebook page. Last year, people...
WANE-TV
US 30 Corridor presentation draws out public
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Conversations continued on the U.S. 30 Corridor Project Thursday as the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave a presentation providing updates to a portion of the Corridor. INDOT laid out their plan for the U.S. 30 Corridor Project, specifically U.S. 30 between Kroemer Stalhut...
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
963xke.com
Embassy employee receives Hoosier Hospitality Award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Embassy Theatre announced this week that long-time employee, Mark McKinney, box office assistant manager, has been selected as a winner of the prestigious Hoosier Hospitality Award. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch gave the Hoosier Hospitality Award to 16 Hoosiers in the hospitality and tourism...
Comments / 0