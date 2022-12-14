ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNDU

One person dead in crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Deputies are investigating a crash in Elkhart County that killed one person early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s office, they responded to the scene near County Road 31 and 46 to a car that had crashed into a tree. The department says the car was traveling north on 31, when the car started heading left of center before leaving the roadway, driving down an embankment and hitting the tree.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

No injuries following Northeast Fort Wayne fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one is hurt following a house fire Saturday evening on Fort Wayne’s Northeast side. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Crews searched the home and rescued one dog.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Deer causes two trucks to collide in DeKalb County

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that two people were hurt when their trucks collided Thursday morning after one of them hit a deer. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 6:41 a.m. on County Road 27 when Codey Shetley, of Auburn, hit a deer that ran into the northbound lane.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Nappanee man crashed car on State Road 119

Speed and slippery road conditions don’t mix. A Nappanee man found that out the hard way when he crashed his car on State Road 119. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, about three miles east of Wakarusa when Sheriff’s deputies say the 22-year-old man lost control of his car while trying to pass another vehicle.
NAPPANEE, IN
WNDU

2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash on Thursday morning involving an SUV and a buggy. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 around 10:50 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy. This caused the buggy to overturn in the ditch on the east side of County Road 43.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

North Webster man, 51, killed in crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen

A North Webster man was killed in a crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on CR 31 north of County Road 46 when the driver, identified as Shane Evans, 51, drove his 2004 Jeep SUV left of center, then left the roadway and drove down an embankment.
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Child arrested in connection to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School

In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne man gets 63 months in prison for drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for drug charges. Officials say Jordan Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution and aiding in the distribution of methamphetamine. In September 2020, law enforcement bought over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Patterson, according...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo asks for unwanted Christmas lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is currently accepting donations for unwanted Christmas lights. The zoo started the recycling effort in an attempt to prevent unwanted Christmas lights from ending up in a landfill, according to the zoo’s Facebook page. Last year, people...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

US 30 Corridor presentation draws out public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Conversations continued on the U.S. 30 Corridor Project Thursday as the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave a presentation providing updates to a portion of the Corridor. INDOT laid out their plan for the U.S. 30 Corridor Project, specifically U.S. 30 between Kroemer Stalhut...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Embassy employee receives Hoosier Hospitality Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Embassy Theatre announced this week that long-time employee, Mark McKinney, box office assistant manager, has been selected as a winner of the prestigious Hoosier Hospitality Award. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch gave the Hoosier Hospitality Award to 16 Hoosiers in the hospitality and tourism...
