UND’s ‘Mr. Commencement’ takes his final bow
Friday’s commencement was the last of Fred Wittmann’s 44-year University career. Having orchestrated more than 130 commencement ceremonies over the past 22 years at the University of North Dakota, Fred Wittmann thought his grand finale – the University’s winter commencement on Friday – might be a piece of cake.
The sky is no limit
From the Klosterman family come true tales of the air, starring UND-trained pilots who received the Annette Klosterman Memorial Scholarship. Editor’s note: You can search UND across time and from one end of campus to another, and you will not find a more powerful and inspiring story than that of the Klostermans: Annette, her brother Peter and their parents, Jim and Jan.
