ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Comments / 0

Related
und.edu

UND’s ‘Mr. Commencement’ takes his final bow

Friday’s commencement was the last of Fred Wittmann’s 44-year University career. Having orchestrated more than 130 commencement ceremonies over the past 22 years at the University of North Dakota, Fred Wittmann thought his grand finale – the University’s winter commencement on Friday – might be a piece of cake.
GRAND FORKS, ND
und.edu

The sky is no limit

From the Klosterman family come true tales of the air, starring UND-trained pilots who received the Annette Klosterman Memorial Scholarship. Editor’s note: You can search UND across time and from one end of campus to another, and you will not find a more powerful and inspiring story than that of the Klostermans: Annette, her brother Peter and their parents, Jim and Jan.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy