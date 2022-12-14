Read full article on original website
THE ECONEWS REPORT: Port Redevelopment to Support Offshore Wind Construction
The most recent lease auction for the Humboldt Wind Energy Areas shows that wind energy developers are excited about the potential for floating offshore wind off of Humboldt’s coast. Where will these floating turbines be built? The Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation and Conservation District is visioning how they can be built locally, with family-wage blue-collar jobs building our renewable energy future.
(PHOTOS) Estuary Restoration Project on Mad River (Baduwa’t) Opens Acres of Fish Habitat, New Public Trail
McKINLEYVILLE, Calif. – Nonprofit research and conservation organization California Trout, McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD), the Wiyot Tribe, and other partners, have completed an important Baduwa’t estuary restoration and reconnection project. The project opens up more than 4 acres of important habitat for imperiled salmon and steelhead while increasing public access to an inspiring coastal viewpoint overlooking the Baduwa’t, also known as the Mad River, in Humboldt County.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: For a Reasonable Fee, Clyde Dalton Will Bring His Souped-Up Mobile Slaughterhouse to Your Residence and Kill Your Farm Animals For You
Every year at the Humboldt County Fair you joke about bidding on one of those farm animals raised by a child. Every year you think about splitting the cost with a bunch of your friends and getting the whole animal butchered. You dream about having local, organic meat at your table and the rest tucked away in your freezer.
One Arrested Following McKinleyville Assault Investigation
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 15, 2022, at about 2:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Terrace Lane in McKinleyville for the report of an assault. Deputies arrived at the residence and contacted an...
Victim in Eighth Unintentional Shooting Incident of the Year Expected to Survive, Sheriff’s Office Says; Gunhandler, Who is Restricted From Owning Firearms, Arrested
When the Sheriff’s Office talks about the eighth unintentional shooting call of the year below, take note that these calls are generally only in the county’s unincorporated areas. It does not include, for example, the shooting of a five-year-old in Eureka earlier this month. — Ed. Press...
‘Return of the Jedi’ Festival, Professional Soundstage are Among Film Commissioner’s Movie Magic Plans for the Region
Have you ever wanted cocktails served to you by a Wookie? Maybe your out-of-town relatives would enjoy having an Imperial stormtrooper as their hotel concierge. Or perhaps you just want to see a kid’s face light up when they see the real Endor. “Star Wars” fanatics could soon journey...
One Arrested For Suspected Theft of Gasoline From McKinleyville Company’s Vehicles, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 16, 2022, at about 1 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Holly Drive in McKinleyville for the report of a security alarm activation. Deputies arrived in the area and...
[UPDATE: Reopened] Northbound 101 Completely Shut Down; Driver Trapped After Tree Falls on Vehicle Near Loleta
About 6 p.m., a tree fell onto a vehicle on Hwy 101 just north of the Bear River exit. Northbound 101 is completely blocked. Three vehicles are involved in the crash, according to the CHP Traffic Information Page. One person is trapped and more may be injured according to first reports.
OBITUARY: Gail Christie Johnson, 1925–2022
Gail Christie Johnson was born March 17 1925, in Eureka to Frederick and Ruth Johnson. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 9, 2022. A lifelong native of Eureka, Gail graduated from Eureka High School in 1943. Right after graduation, Gail enlisted in the US Army, were he served in World War 2 from 1943-1946. During his time in the Army, he served with the 728th Railway Battalion in the European Campaign. On February 9, 1946, Gail married his high school sweetheart, Delores Simpson of Arcata, Together they celebrated 70 years of marriage. During those years they raised their son Larry and daughter Marcie. Once home from the Army, Gail took a job as a typesetter and compositor. His first printing job was with the family business called Times Printing, then on to Art Craft printers and finished his 40-year career with the local Times-Standard.
OBITUARY: Judith ‘Judy’ Van Zelf, 1940-2022
Judith “Judy” Van Zelf, 82, of Eureka, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022. She was the second child born in her family and the last survivor. Judy attended Lincoln Elementary School, Eureka Junior High School and Eureka Senior High School, and graduated in 1958. Judy married Robert...
Warrant Suspect Arrested in McK With Meth and a Mortar, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 14, 2022, at about 4:22 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Nathan David Sain. Sain was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants for...
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
Crescent City Man Convicted in Failed McKinleyville Murder-For-Hire Case Sentenced to 43 Years in Prison, Can Apply For Parole in 20 Years
A Crescent City man was sentenced this morning to more than 40 years in state prison for attempting to kill an Arcata man during a failed murder-for-hire gang hit. Judge Christopher Wilson sentenced 22-year-old Isreal Soria Jr. to a total of 43 years, including 15 years to life for attempted murder and 25 years to life for personal use of a firearm. Under California’s Youthful Offender Program, Soria can apply for parole in 20 years.
OBITUARY: Starla Kay Lozensky, 1974-2022
Starla Kay Lozensky (Star) was born on January 22, 1974, in Crescent City and passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on November 11, 2022, at her home in Carlotta, at the young age of 48. Starla worked for many years as an owner-operator commercial truck driver transporting logs, equipment and...
