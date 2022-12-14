Gail Christie Johnson was born March 17 1925, in Eureka to Frederick and Ruth Johnson. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 9, 2022. A lifelong native of Eureka, Gail graduated from Eureka High School in 1943. Right after graduation, Gail enlisted in the US Army, were he served in World War 2 from 1943-1946. During his time in the Army, he served with the 728th Railway Battalion in the European Campaign. On February 9, 1946, Gail married his high school sweetheart, Delores Simpson of Arcata, Together they celebrated 70 years of marriage. During those years they raised their son Larry and daughter Marcie. Once home from the Army, Gail took a job as a typesetter and compositor. His first printing job was with the family business called Times Printing, then on to Art Craft printers and finished his 40-year career with the local Times-Standard.

EUREKA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO