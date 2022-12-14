ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE ECONEWS REPORT: Port Redevelopment to Support Offshore Wind Construction

The most recent lease auction for the Humboldt Wind Energy Areas shows that wind energy developers are excited about the potential for floating offshore wind off of Humboldt’s coast. Where will these floating turbines be built? The Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation and Conservation District is visioning how they can be built locally, with family-wage blue-collar jobs building our renewable energy future.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(PHOTOS) Estuary Restoration Project on Mad River (Baduwa’t) Opens Acres of Fish Habitat, New Public Trail

McKINLEYVILLE, Calif. – Nonprofit research and conservation organization California Trout, McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD), the Wiyot Tribe, and other partners, have completed an important Baduwa’t estuary restoration and reconnection project. The project opens up more than 4 acres of important habitat for imperiled salmon and steelhead while increasing public access to an inspiring coastal viewpoint overlooking the Baduwa’t, also known as the Mad River, in Humboldt County.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: For a Reasonable Fee, Clyde Dalton Will Bring His Souped-Up Mobile Slaughterhouse to Your Residence and Kill Your Farm Animals For You

Every year at the Humboldt County Fair you joke about bidding on one of those farm animals raised by a child. Every year you think about splitting the cost with a bunch of your friends and getting the whole animal butchered. You dream about having local, organic meat at your table and the rest tucked away in your freezer.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

One Arrested Following McKinleyville Assault Investigation

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 15, 2022, at about 2:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Terrace Lane in McKinleyville for the report of an assault. Deputies arrived at the residence and contacted an...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Victim in Eighth Unintentional Shooting Incident of the Year Expected to Survive, Sheriff’s Office Says; Gunhandler, Who is Restricted From Owning Firearms, Arrested

When the Sheriff’s Office talks about the eighth unintentional shooting call of the year below, take note that these calls are generally only in the county’s unincorporated areas. It does not include, for example, the shooting of a five-year-old in Eureka earlier this month. — Ed. Press...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Gail Christie Johnson, 1925–2022

Gail Christie Johnson was born March 17 1925, in Eureka to Frederick and Ruth Johnson. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 9, 2022. A lifelong native of Eureka, Gail graduated from Eureka High School in 1943. Right after graduation, Gail enlisted in the US Army, were he served in World War 2 from 1943-1946. During his time in the Army, he served with the 728th Railway Battalion in the European Campaign. On February 9, 1946, Gail married his high school sweetheart, Delores Simpson of Arcata, Together they celebrated 70 years of marriage. During those years they raised their son Larry and daughter Marcie. Once home from the Army, Gail took a job as a typesetter and compositor. His first printing job was with the family business called Times Printing, then on to Art Craft printers and finished his 40-year career with the local Times-Standard.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Judith ‘Judy’ Van Zelf, 1940-2022

Judith “Judy” Van Zelf, 82, of Eureka, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022. She was the second child born in her family and the last survivor. Judy attended Lincoln Elementary School, Eureka Junior High School and Eureka Senior High School, and graduated in 1958. Judy married Robert...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Crescent City Man Convicted in Failed McKinleyville Murder-For-Hire Case Sentenced to 43 Years in Prison, Can Apply For Parole in 20 Years

A Crescent City man was sentenced this morning to more than 40 years in state prison for attempting to kill an Arcata man during a failed murder-for-hire gang hit. Judge Christopher Wilson sentenced 22-year-old Isreal Soria Jr. to a total of 43 years, including 15 years to life for attempted murder and 25 years to life for personal use of a firearm. Under California’s Youthful Offender Program, Soria can apply for parole in 20 years.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Starla Kay Lozensky, 1974-2022

Starla Kay Lozensky (Star) was born on January 22, 1974, in Crescent City and passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on November 11, 2022, at her home in Carlotta, at the young age of 48. Starla worked for many years as an owner-operator commercial truck driver transporting logs, equipment and...
CARLOTTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy