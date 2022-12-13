Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Researchers analyze factors contributing to high levels of esophageal cancer in Tanzania
Cancer in Tanzania is an increasing health problem, particularly esophageal cancer, which represents the third most common cancer in men and the fourth most common cancer in women. In a new study published in the Journal of Cancer Epidemiology, Associate Professor Ghada Soliman and colleagues investigated the link between poverty,...
MedicalXpress
Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer
A new research paper was published in Genes & Cancer entitled "Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer." Cervical cancer (CC) is one of the most common cancers in women. Recent advances in screening and vaccination against the papilloma virus (HPV) have increased protection against CC. However, there is no effective diagnostic biomarker and treatment approach during the course of the disease.
MedicalXpress
HPV-related cancers are on the rise in men
As a group, human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Some forms of the virus are capable of causing cancer in both men and women. While cervical cancer in women has historically been the most common form of HPV-related cancer, CDC data show...
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
Medical News Today
What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?
Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
Cancer Chemo Side Effects and How to Limit Them
Despite a slew of new targeted treatments and immunotherapies, chemotherapy remains a mainstay of cancer treatment. Unfortunately, so do the adverse side effects that go with systemic — or system-wide — therapies like chemo, which simply target all the fast-growing cells in your body. Primarily, chemotherapy is meant...
purewow.com
How Often Should You Get a Pap Smear? We Asked an OBGYN
If you can’t remember when you had your last pap smear, there’s a chance you might be due for another. So how often should you get a pap smear, exactly? We asked Dr. Margo Harrison, MD, OBGYN and Head of Medical Affairs at Julie and learned that the recommendation is to get a pap every three years if you are between the ages of 21 and 30, and every three to five years after that. Read on to find out more.
Medical News Today
Colon cancer: Might dietary changes help starve tumors?
Researchers studied the effects of a low protein diet on colon cancer growth. They found that a low protein diet reduces tumor growth and increases cancer cell death in mice. The researchers say that further study is needed to see if the results translate to humans. Colon cancer occurs when...
10 Unexpected Signs Of Endometrial Cancer
Abnormal vaginal bleeding is by far the most common symptom of endometrial cancer. However, there are some more unexpected symptoms as well. Keep reading.
Medical News Today
An innovative, noninvasive test could detect cancer in early stages
Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive method that can provide information about cancerous tumors based on the presence of tumor-associated DNA or proteins in body fluids. Most of the liquid biopsies developed for cancer screening have faced several limitations, including the inability to detect certain types of cancers and high costs.
AboutLawsuits.com
Hair Relaxer Uterine Cancer Risks Linked to Endocrine Disruptors and Phthalate Exposure
Hair relaxers have been promoted for decades and safe and effective. Chemicals in hair relaxers have been linked to an increased risk of uterine cancer, fibroids and other injuries. Growing number of hair relaxer uterine cancer lawsuits allege that manufacturers knew or should have known about the side effects linked...
scitechdaily.com
Cervical Cancer Breakthrough: Major New Clue to Better Understanding the Disease
As part of the biggest omics study of its type, researchers at the University College London and the University of Southampton discovered that cervical cancer may be separated into two different molecular subgroups, one significantly more dangerous than the other. The groundbreaking discoveries, which were reported in the journal Nature...
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
Channel 3000
RSNA: 20-Year Survival Shows Lung Cancer Screening Effective
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There is a high cure rate for screen-detected lung cancers, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, held from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 in Chicago. Claudia Henschke, Ph.D., M.D., from the Icahn...
Science Focus
Ground-breaking test can catch signs of 14 early-stage cancers
The test measures changes in metabolic sugars found in the blood and urine. Catching cancer in its early stages is one of the most effective methods doctors have of improving patients’ survival rates. However, this can be difficult as many of the screening tests in current use are type-specific. This means that patients need to take separate tests to check for each type of cancer they are at risk of.
MedicalXpress
Study examines hesitation toward potential changes to bowel cancer surveillance
As doctors and researchers discuss whether to push recommended bowel cancer colonoscopy surveillance intervals out beyond five years, new research has found those at a higher risk of the disease would likely need to be convinced of the new normal. Lead researcher Maddison Dix from Flinders University says the medical...
2minutemedicine.com
Parent decision making in poor-prognosis childhood cancer may extend beyond values and preferences
1. In this scoping review, factors that may influence parent decision making in poor-prognosis childhood cancer vary between parents and may lead to potential conflict and tradeoffs. 2. Furthermore, preferences between parents may change depending on a parents’ cognitive state. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) In the recent decade,...
