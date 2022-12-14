Steelers’ Mike Tomlin outlines how Kenny Pickett’s concussion played out, says QB ‘was cleared to continue’

Read full article on original website
U mad, bro?: Mike Tomlin, defensive coaches, punter and even long-retired Steelers get blistered this week
This week’s “U mad, bro?” comes on the heels of a season-defining loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Baltimore Ravens. So I figured the blame was going to be spread throughout the entire organization. You all lived up to my lofty expectations. Doug is fed up...
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart gives bold QB take
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson called for QB Mason Rudolph to start in Week 15. Now, another Steeler wants to see what the fifth-year quarterback has, and maybe the rest of the way. Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart told Pittsburgh's 93.7 The Fan "if Rudolph starts and plays well vs. the...
Steelers Scouting: Players You'll Want to Start Watching
It's time to put some names on the Pittsburgh Steelers big board.
Steelers Announce Kenny Pickett's Status For Panthers Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely going to be without their starting quarterback on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The team has listed Kenny Pickett as doubtful for the game as he's still in the concussion protocol. Pittsburgh is expected to announce its starting quarterback on Saturday. The Steelers will be...
Steelers Pickup Reportedly Didn't Pass His Physical
Earlier this week, the Titans waived defensive lineman Ola Adeniyi. He was then claimed off waivers by the Steelers. Adeniyi has already played for the Steelers in the past. The Toledo product was on the roster from 2018-2020. Unfortunately for the Steelers, their reunion with Adeniyi will not happen. At...
Former Green Bay Packer Clay Matthews lobbies for job reviewing calls: ‘I’d like to be employed by the NFL’
NFL referees have been criticized for how they’ve handled roughing-the-passer calls throughout the 2022 season, and Thursday night’s game between the 49ers and the Seahawks only added to the controversy. In the third quarter of the game, defensive end Nick Bosa pressured Seattle quarterback Geno Smith, who threw...
Malkin Chirps Crosby: I’m Lucky it Was Crosby’s Shot That Hit Me
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Sidney Crosby, like most of the Pittsburgh Penguins and their fan base, had an immediate reaction after he injured Evgeni Malkin with a shot Thursday night at Florida. It just wasn’t the one that might have been expected. “He said, ‘Next time, I’ll shoot harder,’...
Penguins Locker Room: Crosby Chuckles at Malkin, Jarry Shines
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ six-game winning streak was not top of mind inside the locker room on Wednesday, but the constants and ability to find ways to win were. While the Penguins have found different ways to win over the last month, they began with an uncharacteristic wide-open track meet against the Florida Panthers Thursday at FLA Live Arena.
Pitt Brimming with Confidence Built by Brutal Brooklyn Trip
When the Pitt Panthers were at their lowest, Jeff Capel hammered them with encouragement.
Pitt S Brandon Hill Opts Out of Sun Bowl
The Pitt Panthers will play UCLA without one of their starting safeties.
Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr. decision: ‘Stand by’
The Dallas Cowboys seemingly decided to move on from Odell Beckham Jr., but this week Jerry Jones seemed to hint that the team still has a certain level of interest in the free agent wide receiver. Jones said that any potential Beckham signing would happen sooner rather than later. When...
‘We are trying to win a game’ – Steelers don’t plan on showcasing younger players
When speaking Thursday about who would replace the out-for-the-season Chris Wormley on the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin listed a cadre of players with two or fewer accrued seasons of NFL experience. A few minutes later, though, Austin demurred when asked if the Steelers might be more...
NFL world reacts to Ravens’ big injury update
Recently, the Baltimore Ravens haven’t had a lot of luck — or, at least, good luck — with injuries. On Friday, though, that bad luck changed. David Ojabo, the edge rusher of Michigan who Baltimore took in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, will finally make his NFL debut. Jordan Schultz of the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Ravens’ big injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pickup Game Trash Talk Kept Pitt F Blake Fresh During Two-Year Hiatus
Pickup games at an LA Fitness in Florida helped keep Pitt Panthers forward Blake Hinson fresh during his two-year hiatus from college basketball.
